Serie A: Barcelona willing to offer Coutinho for Juventus's €130m star, Juve on alert as Real Madrid star 'considers' a move and more news: 3 April 2019

Barcelona could trade Philippe Coutinho for Juventus's Paulo Dybala

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! As usual, there are some really hot stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Barcelona to trade Coutinho for Juventus's Dybala

Barcelona are reportedly willing to take Juventus's Paulo Dybala to replace under-fire Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian's future at the Camp Nou has seemed bleak due to poor form and, he has often benched by Ernesto Valverde. The report also states that the Catalans are ready to allow the former Inter Milan star to go to the opposite direction.

Dybala, however, has also faced a similar situation with his Barcelona counterpart. The Argentinian has now overshadowed by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and has been used sporadically by Massimiliano Allegri. His productivity has dropped significantly compared to last season. Hence, his move could be on the cards.

Juventus would need to assess several conditions before taking Coutinho to Turin due to the Brazilian's massive wage. The swap plan could not be an equal exchange due to Juventus would likely need to take out additional cash. Dybala's price tag is believed to be around €130 million while Coutinho is €20 million more expensive.

Boost for Juventus as Raphael Varane 'considers' exit

Juventus has been chasing the Real Madrid defender for a while now. However, French football agent Bruno Satin has given a boost for the Italian giant by telling that the French defender is considering a move away from the Spanish outfit.

"I spoke recently with Anthony (Varane's agent), and we discussed a little bit about the state of the market, so to speak.

"I think at this moment in his career he is having a profound reflection, I don’t think he has fully decided to leave Real Madrid, but he is thinking about it because he has won everything that you can at Real. He feels like he has the feeling that he has done what was to be done over there, and there could be a new cycle. Aside from that, I have not spoken directly with Raphael myself," he said.

Juventus has been searching for a long-term suitor for their aging defense. Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli, and Leonardo Bonucci have all passed their 30 and would need replacing shortly.

Juventus ahead of Real Madrid in Zaniolo saga

Real Madrid are reportedly behind Juventus in Nicolo Zaniolo transfer saga. The Los Blancos have followed the AS Roma sensation for some time but, Florentino Perez has not made any contact with the Italian club. The Old Lady, however, have already negotiated a deal for the starlet.

The player should surely talk to Roma first before making any decision due to no release clause inserted in his current deal. Zaniolo has captured the eye of many European giants following his sensational display for the Gialorossi this season.

