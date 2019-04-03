×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A: Barcelona willing to offer Coutinho for Juventus's €130m star, Juve on alert as Real Madrid star 'considers' a move and more news: 3 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
1.14K   //    03 Apr 2019, 17:40 IST

Barcelona could trade Philippe Coutinho for Juventus's Paulo Dybala
Barcelona could trade Philippe Coutinho for Juventus's Paulo Dybala

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumors of the day! As usual, there are some really hot stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Barcelona to trade Coutinho for Juventus's Dybala

Barcelona are reportedly willing to take Juventus's Paulo Dybala to replace under-fire Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian's future at the Camp Nou has seemed bleak due to poor form and, he has often benched by Ernesto Valverde. The report also states that the Catalans are ready to allow the former Inter Milan star to go to the opposite direction.

Dybala, however, has also faced a similar situation with his Barcelona counterpart. The Argentinian has now overshadowed by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and has been used sporadically by Massimiliano Allegri. His productivity has dropped significantly compared to last season. Hence, his move could be on the cards.

Juventus would need to assess several conditions before taking Coutinho to Turin due to the Brazilian's massive wage. The swap plan could not be an equal exchange due to Juventus would likely need to take out additional cash. Dybala's price tag is believed to be around €130 million while Coutinho is €20 million more expensive.

Boost for Juventus as Raphael Varane 'considers' exit

Juventus has been chasing the Real Madrid defender for a while now. However, French football agent Bruno Satin has given a boost for the Italian giant by telling that the French defender is considering a move away from the Spanish outfit.

"I spoke recently with Anthony (Varane's agent), and we discussed a little bit about the state of the market, so to speak.

"I think at this moment in his career he is having a profound reflection, I don’t think he has fully decided to leave Real Madrid, but he is thinking about it because he has won everything that you can at Real. He feels like he has the feeling that he has done what was to be done over there, and there could be a new cycle. Aside from that, I have not spoken directly with Raphael myself," he said.

Juventus has been searching for a long-term suitor for their aging defense. Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli, and Leonardo Bonucci have all passed their 30 and would need replacing shortly.

Juventus ahead of Real Madrid in Zaniolo saga

Real Madrid are reportedly behind Juventus in Nicolo Zaniolo transfer saga. The Los Blancos have followed the AS Roma sensation for some time but, Florentino Perez has not made any contact with the Italian club. The Old Lady, however, have already negotiated a deal for the starlet.

The player should surely talk to Roma first before making any decision due to no release clause inserted in his current deal. Zaniolo has captured the eye of many European giants following his sensational display for the Gialorossi this season.







Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Philippe Coutinho Football Transfer Roundups
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Juventus want Premier League £90m star, €100m Barcelona target considers leaving and more Serie A news: 22 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus ready to go all out for Mbappe, Real Madrid prepare a huge offer for 19-year-old sensation and more Serie A news: 16 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Douglas Costa for Premier League star, blow to Juve as target inches closer to Real Madrid and more Serie A news: 2 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid readying player + cash deal for Juventus star, Inter believe Barcelona midfielder close to joining them and more Serie A news: 28 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester City ready to smash transfer record for Inter star, Juventus move for Chelsea star as Marcelo's alternative and more Serie A news: 25 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on red alert as Real Madrid find Kroos replacement, Atletico Madrid legend reveals Inter will buy Griezmann and more Serie A news: 30 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want to sell 3 star players to Juventus, Juventus move for Manchester United €60 M target and more Serie A news: 21 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Juventus offer Dybala + €20m for Inter star, Real Madrid 'seriously interested' in €150m midfielder and more: March 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Manchester United prepare raid for 2 Juventus stars, PSG set colossal price for Juve target and more: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
FT MIL UDI
1 - 1
 Milan vs Udinese
FT CAG JUV
0 - 2
 Cagliari vs Juventus
Today EMP NAP 10:30 PM Empoli vs Napoli
Tomorrow ROM FIO 12:30 AM Roma vs Fiorentina
Tomorrow GEN INT 12:30 AM Genoa vs Internazionale
Tomorrow SPA LAZ 12:30 AM SPAL vs Lazio
Tomorrow FRO PAR 12:30 AM Frosinone vs Parma
Tomorrow TOR SAM 12:30 AM Torino vs Sampdoria
Tomorrow SAS CHI 10:30 PM Sassuolo vs Chievo
05 Apr ATA BOL 12:30 AM Atalanta vs Bologna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us