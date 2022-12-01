Serie A club chiefs set to travel to Qatar in attempt to secure deal for Chelsea star they are crazy about signing: Reports

Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara are reportedly set to travel to Qatar to hold talks with Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech regarding a move to AC Milan. They want to loan him for the rest of the season and are working to convince the Moroccan winger.

As per a report in Gazzetta dello Sport, Ziyech is Milan's top target in the winter transfer window. The report adds that the San Siro side have found their formula to sign the winger from Chelsea.

Ziyech is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2025 but has not been a regular under Thomas Tuchel. New manager Graham Potter also seems to use the Moroccan as a substitute.

Ajax were interested in signing the Chelsea forward last summer, but could not agree a deal. They saw him as the ideal replacement after Antony moved to Manchester United.

Ziyech has played 92 games for the Blues, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists.

Hakim Ziyech urged to leave Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech has not been a regular at Chelsea and has been urged to leave the club. Former Ajax striker Marco van Basten believes the winger has been wasting his time at the Premier League side and told Ziggo Sport:

"Someone like Ziyech would get to play all the time at another club, and the fans could enjoy watching him. It is sad and a shame that someone of his calibre gets to play so seldom. Ziyech is a terrific player. We want to watch him. It's players like him that make us want to switch on our televisions and go to matches."

He continued:

"It is unfortunate for all of football that he remains on the bench. It's not good when these sorts of players don't get any game time. A rule needs to come in that limits clubs to a certain number of players. Chełsea have far too many, and that makes football less interesting. There are teams now that have 35 [first-team] players, and five or six of them never get a game. Those players ought to be able to shine for other clubs."

Ziyech joined the Blues in February 2020 and won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA World Cup during his time at the club.

