Serie A forward set to reject move to Arsenal - Reports

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly not keen on joining Arsenal due to his past failures in the Premier League.

Although Arsenal are keen on signing Morata to bolster their blunt forward line, the Spaniard himself is not enthused by a return to the Premier League as per the Mirror.

The forward is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, and the Bianconeri can sign him on a permanent deal for a fee of £30million.

Juventus, however, are not willing to pay the full amount as per Calciomercato (via Mirror), although Atletico Madrid believe it’s the right valuation for the player.

Morata moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2017 but could only muster 24 goals in 72 appearances as his finishing often let him down.

Arsenal need a striker but Morata might not be the right player

The Gunners have been linked with several players, and they might not be an attractive destination for a lot of players because of the absence of Champions League football.

Morata is a well-liked player by a lot of managers because of his technical quality on the ball, but he is not a player who can score a lot of goals.

Over the last few years, there has been a pattern relating to his goal-return, regardless of the league he has played in.

Last season, Morata featured 35 times for Juventus, but managed just nine goals in Serie A. Juventus felt the need to sign a new striker midway through the season as they moved in for Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Morata did display good versatility as he played on the left wing several times and did well in that position.

Arsenal, however, need a proven goal-scorer to lead their attack. The Gunners let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in January but did not sign a replacement.

The duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah struggled for consistency and scored a combined total of just nine goals in the league.

It’s clear that Arsenal need a forward who can score more goals and elevate the overall quality of their front three. Morata, despite everything he has in his locker, is perhaps not the player they need.

