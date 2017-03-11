Serie A 2016/17: Juventus 2-1 AC Milan, 5 Talking Points

Juventus left it till late against Milan to extend their extraordinary home record of league wins. Here are the talking points.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 11 Mar 2017, 08:25 IST

Dybala was a constant attacking threat for Juventus

AC Milan’s hopes of making up ground in the race for a Europa League spot suffered a late blow – thanks to a penalty deep into added time – which gave the Serie A leaders, Juventus, a win they quite deserved on the balance of play. While young Donnarumma made an astonishing 8 saves for the visitors, several attempts were flashed wide by the Juventus forwards – who will be relieved they managed to bag all 3 points.

For the home side, it was just the result needed before their return fixture in the Champions League where they hold a two-goal advantage but will be hoping to have their defensive concerns sorted out. Here are the talking points from the game.

#5 A game played largely in Milan’s third of the pitch

Much of the game – roughly 43 minutes in the first half and close to 40 in the second – was played in the visitors’ half of the pitch, with Juve making regular forays in and around the Milan box. Misfired strikes sped past the post on the wrong side – on either flank – as the home side continued to press and squeeze out any possession the visitors managed.

While the Milan defence wasn’t at its best, it could have claimed to have at least gotten the job done if not for the penalty conceded late into stoppage time by De Sciglio that cost them a point and some valuable ground in the race for a European spot. Montella will know his side can’t always get away with letting the opposition make as many attempts at target, and would do well to bolster midfield for future games.