Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to go for Mohamed Salah swap deal, €75 million Juventus target close to Barcelona deal and more Serie A news: 20 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
927   //    20 Apr 2019, 14:27 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to strike Mo Salah swap deal
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to strike Mo Salah swap deal

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league

Juventus open for Dybala-Salah swap deal due to Ronaldo demand

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to make a considerable transfer move in the summer market by swapping Paulo Dybala for Mohamed Salah, according to a report. The former Real Madrid superstar reportedly still furious over Juventus' shocking Champions League exit.

The Old Lady had a considerable advantage in the second tie against Ajax due to Ronaldo's away goal from the first leg. However, Juventus conceded two precious away goals in Turin which led to their elimination. Mo Salah's arrival at Turin would significantly bolster Juventus' chance to clinch Champions League title next season.

Unfortunately, Salah would not come for cheap even if Juventus are offering Dybala to Liverpool. The Egyptian's form has far eclipsed his Argentinian counterpart and, The Reds seem not willing to let him go at the moment.

De Ligt close to Barcelona deal

Barcelona are reportedly close to snap Matthijs de Ligt as the club are working on finalizing the details of the star's deal. The Old Lady have been chasing the Ajax starlet for some time but seem set to lose the competition.

The 19 years old has been Ajax regular and captain this season. He has attracted interest from numerous European superpowers due to his enormous talent. He was arguably Ajax best player when the Dutch giant knocked Juventus out from the Champions League.

However, the Dutch starlet would not come for cheap as Ajax value him at a staggering €75 million. The Eredivisie outfit also want their players to focus on winning the league this season before thinking about transfers. Ajax currently sit at the top of the league table thanks to their better goal difference compared to PSV.

Wanda Nara believes Icardi will stay at Inter

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara stated that the Argentinian striker would still be at Inter next year. Many transfer speculations have surrounded the former Sampdoria star due to the player's numerous on and off the field problems at Inter. However, his agent has offered a significant boost to Inter over Icardi's future.

"Mauro continues to score, he goes ahead because he is the strength of the family. Now he is more serene, he embraces everyone because he has always had a beautiful relationship with everyone. We will be here [at Inter] again next year," she said.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Barcelona Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
