Serie A News: Barcelona 'has completed' the signing of Juventus target, Juve to beat Manchester United over €100 M star and more: 7 April 2019

FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu hinted that he has won De Ligt race

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Barcelona 'has won' the race over Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu hinted that the defender's move to Barcelona is already a 'done deal'.

"There will be time to speak about him. Each year the club has an interest in making signings and this summer will be the same,” he told ESPN.

“De Ligt, like the other best players, is on the table.

He is a great player and a great centre-back. I know what will happen with him but it's not the moment [to talk]," he concluded.

Juve have been linked with the Dutch sensation for some time and, the report also states that the Old Lady have been keeping a close eye over the player's situation. The Italian giant are understandably want to search a replacement for their ageing defenders.

However, the report suggests that the 19-year-old starlet wants to link up with current Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong who set to join the Catalans next season.

Juventus ready to beat Manchester United over Bruno Fernandes

The Old Lady reportedly sent scouts to a match between Benfica and Sporting to keeping tabs on several targets. The reigning Italian champion have eyed both Joao Felix and Ruben Dias from Benfica. However, the report also states that Juventus also scouted Sporting wantaway player Bruno Fernandes at the match.

The 24-year-old has attracted interests from big clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United due to his scintillating form throughout the season. He has amassed 14 goals and 10 assists in the league alone despite playing as a midfielder.

Fernandes has been strongly linked with a move away from the Portugal outfit due to last summer's outbreak at the club. The report values the Sporting star at a whopping €100 million which could be a major stumbling block for any suitors.

Lautaro Martinez urged Mauro Icardi to solve his problems

Inter Milan striker Martinez said that fellow Argentine forward Icardi must solve his situation. Icardi's future at Inter has seemed bleak as he has faced numerous on and off the field issues.

Icardi? Mauro was fundamental because he helped me a lot and I will always thank him. He is a friend who helped me. With Icardi we watched the Racing games and liked the way Racing plays. Mauro is very important, the rest must be solved by him, I get along very well with him inside and outside the camp.

"From the first day I wore the Racing shirt I felt the same feeling I felt the first time I kicked a ball. I am happy for the friends I left there, they have more than deserved the title for the effort they have made," he said.

