×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A News: Barcelona 'has completed' the signing of Juventus target, Juve to beat Manchester United over €100 M star and more: 7 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
454   //    07 Apr 2019, 13:55 IST

FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu hinted that he has won De Ligt race
FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu hinted that he has won De Ligt race

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Barcelona 'has won' the race over Juventus target Matthijs de Ligt

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu hinted that the defender's move to Barcelona is already a 'done deal'.

"There will be time to speak about him. Each year the club has an interest in making signings and this summer will be the same,” he told ESPN.

“De Ligt, like the other best players, is on the table.

He is a great player and a great centre-back. I know what will happen with him but it's not the moment [to talk]," he concluded.

Juve have been linked with the Dutch sensation for some time and, the report also states that the Old Lady have been keeping a close eye over the player's situation. The Italian giant are understandably want to search a replacement for their ageing defenders.

However, the report suggests that the 19-year-old starlet wants to link up with current Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong who set to join the Catalans next season.

Juventus ready to beat Manchester United over Bruno Fernandes

The Old Lady reportedly sent scouts to a match between Benfica and Sporting to keeping tabs on several targets. The reigning Italian champion have eyed both Joao Felix and Ruben Dias from Benfica. However, the report also states that Juventus also scouted Sporting wantaway player Bruno Fernandes at the match.

The 24-year-old has attracted interests from big clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United due to his scintillating form throughout the season. He has amassed 14 goals and 10 assists in the league alone despite playing as a midfielder.

Advertisement

Fernandes has been strongly linked with a move away from the Portugal outfit due to last summer's outbreak at the club. The report values the Sporting star at a whopping €100 million which could be a major stumbling block for any suitors.

Lautaro Martinez urged Mauro Icardi to solve his problems

Inter Milan striker Martinez said that fellow Argentine forward Icardi must solve his situation. Icardi's future at Inter has seemed bleak as he has faced numerous on and off the field issues.

Icardi? Mauro was fundamental because he helped me a lot and I will always thank him.  He is a friend who helped me. With Icardi we watched the Racing games and liked the way Racing plays. Mauro is very important, the rest must be solved by him, I get along very well with him inside and outside the camp.

"From the first day I wore the Racing shirt I felt the same feeling I felt the first time I kicked a ball. I am happy for the friends I left there, they have more than deserved the title for the effort they have made," he said.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Bruno Fernandes Matthijs de Ligt Barcelona Transfer News
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Serie A: Barcelona willing to offer Coutinho for Juventus's €130m star, Juve on alert as Real Madrid star 'considers' a move and more news: 3 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus want Premier League £90m star, €100m Barcelona target considers leaving and more Serie A news: 22 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: Juventus offer €50m+defender for Barcelona target, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes €120m-rated star to join Juventus and more: 4 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want to sell 3 star players to Juventus, Juventus move for Manchester United €60 M target and more Serie A news: 21 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A News: Juventus receive boost in chase for Real Madrid star, Old Lady offer player+cash for Manchester United target and more: 5 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Douglas Costa for Premier League star, blow to Juve as target inches closer to Real Madrid and more Serie A news: 2 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A news: Real Madrid receive boost in chase for €110m Serie A star, Premier League superstar willing to join Juventus and more: 6 April, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus ready to go all out for Mbappe, Real Madrid prepare a huge offer for 19-year-old sensation and more Serie A news: 16 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester City ready to smash transfer record for Inter star, Juventus move for Chelsea star as Marcelo's alternative and more Serie A news: 25 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus want Manchester United star while also accelerating negotiations for Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 31
FT PAR TOR
0 - 0
 Parma vs Torino
FT JUV MIL
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Milan
FT SAM ROM
0 - 1
 Sampdoria vs Roma
Today FIO FRO 04:00 PM Fiorentina vs Frosinone
Today UDI EMP 06:30 PM Udinese vs Empoli
Today CAG SPA 06:30 PM Cagliari vs SPAL
Today INT ATA 09:30 PM Internazionale vs Atalanta
Today LAZ SAS 09:30 PM Lazio vs Sassuolo
Tomorrow NAP GEN 12:00 AM Napoli vs Genoa
09 Apr BOL CHI 12:00 AM Bologna vs Chievo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us