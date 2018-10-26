Serie A 2018/19 - Round 10: Saturday matches preview

Juventus travel to Empoli on Saturday

Italian football championship, Serie A continues with games of the 10th round, which will be played according to the following schedule (CET):

Saturday, October 27, 2018

15:00 Atalanta - Parma

18:00 Empoli - Juventus

20:30 Torino - Fiorentina

Sunday, October 8 2018

12:30 Sassuolo - Bologna

15:00 Cagliari - Chievo Verona

15:00 Genoa - Udinese

15:00 Spal - Frosinone

18:00 Milan - Sampdoria

20:30 Napoli - Roma

Monday, October 29, 2018

20:30 Lazio - Inter

Serie A Standings on the eve of the 10th round

Let's look in short details what we can expect of the games that will be played on Saturday:

Atalanta - Parma

Parma are comfortably mid-table at the moment

Atalanta is not even close to the excellent results from the previous season's 7th placed finish. With only two victories in nine games, they are 16 points behind Juventus and only three points above the relegation zone.

Playing at home, they started with a convincing victory against Frosinone, but they won only one point in the following three home matches. The good thing in those matches was their solid defence. On the other hand, they scored only one goal in the previous three games at home. Two players will miss this game, both due to injuries - Masiello and Varnier.

Parma have been in slightly better form, having four points more than Atalanta. They won more points away than Atalanta at home, thanks to two victories - at Inter and Genoa. Parma has had a very tough schedule in the first nine rounds.

Thus far, three of their four defeats have been against Juventus, Napoli and Lazio. They have all players available for this game in Bergamo. The outcome of their matches against each other in Bergamo is favourable for Atalanta, but not convincing.

The last visit of Parma to Atalanta was in October of 2014 when the hosts achieved a narrow 1-0 victory. Regardless of their poor form, Atalanta is being favoured by the bookies. All in all, a draw looks like a probable outcome.

