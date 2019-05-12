×
Barcelona star claims he is leaving to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United offer €50 million plus Matteo Darmian for Juventus star and more Serie A transfer news: 12 May 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
News
2.58K   //    12 May 2019, 18:12 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Domenico Berardi ready to jump ship for the right offer

The Sassuolo star revealed that he is willing to depart if a huge proposal arrives. The Italian midfielder has seen an excellent season with Sassuolo, starting in nearly all of the club's Serie A games.

“I wasn’t ready then, so that is why I decided to remain and I don’t think I wasted that time,” Berardi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Now I feel at ease with myself, especially as I am more of a complete player and I’m no longer such a hothead.

“My first career objective was to complete the maturation process and I feel that I’ve done that with Sassuolo. I find it difficult to change, but it no longer frightens me. I would do it.

“The next objective is to play in Europe, but it’d have to be at a club where I know I’d be used regularly, if not all the time. That is my priority.”

“If an offer were to come, whether it was from Milan or any other club, I’d evaluate it. If I feel that it is the right proposal, one I have to grab, then this time I’ll tell Sassuolo: I’m taking that chance,” he said.

Manchester United offer €50 million and Matteo Darmian for Cancelo

The Portuguese defender has been on Manchester United radar for some time now. Juventus are reportedly ready to let their prized right-back go, but the Old Lady demands a massive €60 million from any interested teams.

The Red Devils are said to be ready to pay just €50 million for the star. Hence, they also willing to insert Matteo Darmian into the deal. Darmian has been starving for minutes this season and has been touted to leave since the previous campaign.

However, his move never materialized due to Manchester United were short of reliable right-back at the time. Cancelo, on the other hand, has performed excellently for Juventus despite Massimiliano Allegri has benched on several occasions.

The report even stated that the Portuguese star is not happy at Juventus after joining the club from inter just a year ago.

Jasper Cillesen 'claims' he would depart to join Cristiano Ronaldo

The Dutch shot-stopper has seen his game time very limited at Barcelona. He has been the Marc Andre Ter Stegen's back up for 3 straight seasons now. However, the player has hit past his 30. Hence, he should change club if he wants to gain the first-team opportunity and closes his career on a high.

Now a report states that Cillessen even has claimed that he is leaving to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus. He would have a greater chance to become a starter in the Italian giant as Juventus reportedly consider Wojciech Szczesny not good enough for the team.

The former Ajax star has performed well enough for Barcelona despite playing mostly as a cup player. He showcased his skills by making a string of impressive saves to kept Tottenham Hotspur at bay in the group stage of the Champions League.

He also has claimed 2 Copa del Rey titles with Barcelona and on the verge of claiming another when he faces Valencia in the final of this year's Copa edition.


Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matteo Darmian Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
