Serie A Transfer News: Franck Ribery agrees Fiorentina deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina have agreed a two-year deal to sign legendary Frenchman Franck Ribery.

The 36-year-old is currently a free agent after ending his 12-year affiliation with Bayern Munich and is set to sign with the Italian club imminently.

Ribery joined the German club in 2007 and went on to establish himself as one of the most potent wingers of the modern era, racking up over 250 appearances and winning multiple trophies for the club.

Alongside Dutchman Arjen Robben, who also departed the Bavarians this summer, he formed a fruitful partnership and the pair played a pivotal role as Bayern Munich won the Champions League in 2013.

The former Marseille man placed third in the 2013 edition of the FIFA Ballon d'Or, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after his exploits in Bayern's treble-winning season.

In recent seasons, a combination of injuries and poor form had restricted Ribery to sporadic appearances for Bayern and the Frenchman opted to move on from the German club despite being offered a short-term extension.

As for the national team, he made 81 appearances for France between 2006 and 2014, scoring 16 goals.

Ribery was also part of the France squad that lost out to Italy in the final of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, starting the game before being withdrawn at extra-time.

Fiorentina have offered him a two-year deal and it has been reported that the Frenchman has accepted their proposal.

Ribery is expected to arrive in Florence in the coming days and the Frenchman's move to the Italian side will reportedly be made official this week.

A whole host of French clubs were reportedly in the running to secure his signature but the legendary winger has agreed a deal with Fiorentina.

The Champions League winner's two-year deal with the Italian club looks likely to be the last professional contract of his career, as he's in the twilight years of his career.