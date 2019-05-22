×
Serie A transfer News: Juventus open talks with star midfielder for a 5-year deal

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
71   //    22 May 2019, 00:21 IST

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A
Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

What's the story?

As reported Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Italian champions Juventus are looking at Lazio's box to box midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an option to reinforce their midfield ahead of next season.

Despite winning their 8th successive Scudetto title, underwhelming performances in the Champions League and the Coppa Italia forced Juve to axe their manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Old Lady is looking to build a UCL winning squad for next season, especially after splashing €100 million to bring 5-time UCL winner Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin in 2018.

In case you didn't know...

Lazio lies a disappointing 8th in the Serie A this season, already having missed out on the UEFA Champions League next season. Savic, however, has shone individually, winning the Serie A midfielder of the season award, having contributed an impressive 5 goals and 3 assists in 29 games from midfield.

Lazio took out their frustration on missing out on a Champions League spot by winning the Coppa Italia, dominating Atalanta 2-0 to win the final on Thursday. Savic opened the scoring with a towering header off a corner.

With the title win, Lazio secured direct entry into next season's UEFA Europa League but it is widely believed that Savic is on the lookout for suitors who will be part of next season's UEFA Champions League.

Known for his dynamic energy and ball-winning abilities, Savic was long under the radar of Manchester United after a terrific 2017-18 season with Lazio but the deal eventually failed to materialise as the promising youngster was underwhelming at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Serbia.

The heart of the matter

According to reports coming out from Italy, Juventus are moving 'in a very decisive manner' for the midfielder with a 'rough agreement' having been reached by the Old Lady and the player.

Juve will now have to negotiate with Lazio Club President Claudio Lotito, who had once pegged his prize midfielder with a price tag of €100m. The Bianconeri will most likely have to shell out a figure north of €90m to secure the signature of one of the most sought after box-to-box midfielders in Europe.

What's next?

Lazio face Torino in the final game of their Serie A season and Simone Inzaghi's men will be looking to end their season on a high.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Lazio Football Sergej Milinković-Savić
Contact Us