Serie A Transfer News: Manolas to Napoli, deal done

Kostas Manolas move to Napoli is a done deal

What's the news?

Greece international Kostas Manolas has agreed to join Serie A side Napoli for a reported fee of €34 million.

In case you didn't know

Kostas Manolas was expected to move out of the Stadio Olimpico this season with several clubs monitoring the situation of the 28-year-old.

The central defender also has a release clause of just £31.6 million but has a contract that runs till 2022.

Kostas Manolas is expected to be the fifth signing for Napoli this season after the arrival of Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Orestis Karnezis and the permanent transfer of Alex Meret and David Ospina.

AS Roma had been refusing to sell the player who has a release clause of just £31.6 million.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Napoli is expected to complete the signing of 28-year old Greece international Kostas Manolas from AS Roma.

The 2018/19 Serie A runners up is now expected to sign the Manolas for a reported of €34 million. As part of the deal, 21-year-old Guinea international Amadou Diawara will move to AS Roma for a fee of €18 million and €2 million add ons.

Napoli had been thrust into a search for a centre-back, following veteran Spanish defender Raul Albiol's decision to leave the club and move back to Spain.

Kostas Manolas joined AS Roma from Greek side Olympiakos in 2014. The Greek international has gone on to make over 200 appearances for AS Roma. The 28-year-old never won any silverware but will always be remembered for the third and match-winning goal against Barcelona in the 2017/18 Champions League quarterfinals.

What's next?

Kostas Manolas is unlikely to be the last signing of the summer for Napoli with Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez also likely to join Carlo Ancelotti's team.