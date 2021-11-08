Servette Chenois vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Chelsea take on Servette Chenois on Tuesday. Chelsea have excelled on the European front in recent years and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Servette Chenois are in fourth place in the Nationalliga and have been fairly impressive this year. The Swiss outfit can pack a punch on its day and will need to be at its best to stand a chance in this match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are three points behind arch-rivals Arsenal in the league table and have effectively hit their stride this season. The Blues will be intent on topping Group A and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Servette Chenois vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Servette Chenois have never played an official fixture against Chelsea and will need to adapt to one of Europe's most formidable opponents. The Swiss side has not been particularly impressive in the league and has plenty of work to do this week.

Chelsea lost out to an irrepressible Barcelona side in the final last year and will want to go a step further this week. The English giants have built an excellent squad over the past year and will look to make a statement on Tuesday.

Servette Chenois form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Servette Chenois vs Chelsea Team News

Servette Chenois need to win this game

Servette Chenois

Servette Chenois have no discernible injury concerns and have a point to prove in this fixture. The Swiss side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Aniek Nouwen and Pernille Harder are yet to complete their recoveries and are unlikely to be risked in this game. Chelsea have an impressive squad and will need to field a strong team to top their group.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aniek Nouwen, Pernille Harder

Suspended: None

Servette Chenois vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Servette Chenois Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ines Pereira; Amandine Soulard, Monica Mendes, Nathalia Spalti, Leonie Fleury; Tessa Tamplin, Thais Hurni, Elodie Nakkach, Daina Bourma; Natalia Padilla, Jade Boho

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ann-Katrin Berger; Millie Bright, Jessica Carter, Magdalena Eriksson; Jessie Fleming, Melanie Leupolz, Ji So-Yun, Guro Reiten; Erin Cuthbert, Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr

Servette Chenois vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have been a dominant force over the past year and will need to win this game to edge Wolfsburg to the top of the Champions League group. The likes of Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby have been excellent for the team and will want to make their mark this week.

Servette Chenois were thoroughly outplayed by Wolfsburg last month and will need to put in a more robust showing to stand a chance on Tuesday. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Servette Chenois 1-4 Chelsea

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi