Servette FC vs FC Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

The Swiss Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Servette FC play host to FC Basel at the Stade de Genève on Thursday.

The hosts head into the game without a victory in each of their last five outings, while the Bebbi will be looking to snap their three-game winless run.

Servette FC ended their losing streak last Wednesday when they came from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against FC Lugano.

Prior to that, they lost four consecutive league games, scoring once and shipping 10 goals in that time.

With 42 points from 34 games, Servette are currently sixth in the Swiss Super League table, six points above FC Luzern in the relegation zone with two games to go.

Meanwhile, FC Basel failed to find their feet last time out as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with 10-man Grasshopper Zurich.

They have now failed to win any of their last four outings, picking up two draws and losing twice since a 3-0 win at FC Luzern on April 24.

Basel have already secured a place in next season’s Conference League as they sit second in the league standings, with 58 points from 34 games.

Servette FC vs FC Basel Head-To-Head

Basel have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides. Servette have picked up five wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Servette FC Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

FC Basel Form Guide: D-D-L-L-W

Servette FC vs FC Basel Team News

Servette FC

The hosts will be without Nils Pédat, Malik Sawadogo and Boubacar Fofana, who are all recuperating from injuries. Nicolas Vouilloz is currently suspended.

Injured: Nils Pédat, Malik Sawadogo, Boubacar Fofana

Suspended: Nicolas Vouilloz

FC Basel

Emmanuel Essiam and Andrea Padula have been sidelined through thigh and knee injuries respectively and will miss Thursday’s game.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Andrea Padula

Suspended: None

Servette FC vs FC Basel Predicted XI

Servette Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick; Moussa Diallo, Yoan Severin, Steve Rouiller, Gael Clichy; Timothe Cognat, Boris Cespedes, Theo Valls; Miroslav Stevanovic, Chris Bedia, Alexis Antunes

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heinz Lindner; Sergio López, Andy Pelmard, Strahinja Pavlovic, Noah Katterbach; Taulant Xhaka, Wouter Burger, Fabian Frei; Dan Ndoye, Adam Szalai, Sebastiano Esposito

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Servette FC vs FC Basel Prediction

Servette have struggled to get going in recent weeks, picking up just one point from their last five games. With that said, we predict Basel will arrest their slump in form and come away with all three points in this one.

Prediction: Servette FC 0-2 FC Basel

Edited by Peter P