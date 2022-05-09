Servette FC vs FC Lugano prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Looking to end their four-game losing streak in the Swiss Super League, Servette FC play host to FC Lugano at the Stade de Genève on Wednesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, have won each of the last three meetings between the sides and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Servette FC were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 4-0 defeat away to FC Luzern last Sunday.

They have lost each of their last four outings, while picking up three points from the last 18 available.

Servette FC are currently sixth in the Swiss Super League table after picking up 41 points from 33 games.

Meanwhile, Lugano returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Young Boys 3-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a five-game winless run in the league, claiming two draws and losing three.

With three games left to go before the season draws to a close, Lugano will now be eyeing a place in Europe as they sit fourth in the table, three points off third-placed Young Boys in the Conference League qualification spot.

Servette FC vs FC Lugano Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, FC Lugano boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Servette FC have picked up one fewer win, while 11 games have ended all square.

Servette FC Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

FC Lugano Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Servette FC vs FC Lugano Team News

Servette FC

The hosts will be without Nils Pédat, Malik Sawadogo and Boubacar Fofana, who are all recuperating from injuries. Vincent Sasso and Kastriot Imeri are both suspended.

Injured: Nils Pédat, Malik Sawadogo, Boubacar Fofana

Suspended: Vincent Sasso, Kastriot Imeri

FC Lugano

Amir Saipi will sit out Wednesday’s game through suspension. On the injury front, Lugano will be without Nikolas Muci, Mijat Maric, Mickael Facchinetti, Noam Baumann and Stefano Guidotti.

Injured: Nikolas Muci, Mijat Maric, Mickael Facchinetti, Noam Baumann, Stefano Guidotti

Suspended: Amir Saipi

Servette FC vs FC Lugano Predicted XI

Servette FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick; Moussa Diallo, Nicolas Vouilloz, Yoan Severin, Gael Clichy; Miroslav Stevanović, David Douline, Timothe Cognat; Theo Valls, Ronny Rodelin, Alexis Antunes

FC Lugano Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Osigwe; Kevin Rüegg, Fabio Daprelà, Reto Ziegler, Milton Valenzuela; Numa Lavanchy, Sandi Lovrić, Jonathan Sabbatini; Mohamed El Amine Amoura, Žan Celar, Mattia Bottani

Servette FC vs FC Lugano Prediction

Servette FC have imploded at the tail end of the season and will settle for a mid-table finish, having finished third last campaign. Lugano have won each of the last three meetings between the sides and we predict they will extend this fine run and heap more misery on the floundering hosts.

Prediction: Servette FC 0-2 FC Lugano

Edited by Peter P