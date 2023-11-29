Servette vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

The action resumes in Group G of the Europa League as Servette and AS Roma go head to head at the Stade de Genéve on Thursday.

The Swiss outfit head into the game on a run of six consecutive victories and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Servette maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Grasshopper Zurich in the Super League on Sunday.

Rene Weiler’s men have now won their last six matches across all competitions, including a 2-1 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on November 9.

However, a slow start to the European quest sees Servette sit third in Group G of the Europa League, having picked up just four points from their four games so far.

Elsewhere, Roma returned to winning ways in style as they secured a 3-1 home victory over Udinese in the Serie A on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s men now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they won each of their opening three games before falling to a 2-0 loss against Slavia Prague on November 9.

With nine points from a possible 12, Roma are currently second in Group G, only behind first-placed Slavia Prague on goal difference.

Servette vs AS Roma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between Servette and AS Roma, with the Italian side cruising to a 4-0 victory when they first met in October’s reverse fixture.

Servette are on a six-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last nine outings, claiming eight wins and one draw since October’s loss against Roma.

Mourinho’s side have failed to win their last three away matches across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 4-1 victory at Cagliari on October 8.

Servette have won their last six home games, scoring 15 goals and conceding six since September’s 2-2 draw against Winterthur.

Servette vs AS Roma Prediction

After struggling early on in the campaign, Servette appear to have hit their stride now and will be looking to maintain their impressive form. While Roma are the stronger side on paper, they have failed to get going away from home in recent weeks and we see them struggling once again.

Prediction: Servette 1-1 AS Roma

Servette vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Servette’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Roma’s last six outings)