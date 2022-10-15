Servette vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

Servette will play host to Basel at Stade de Genéve in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Servette vs Basel Preview

Servette are enjoying a flying start to their season as evidenced by five wins, three draws, and two defeats from 10 matches. They sit five points behind leaders Young Boys ahead of the upcoming matchday. Les Grenats boast 17 league titles but have been unsuccessful since 1998–99. Their campaign looks very promising this time around.

The hosts will be expecting a tough challenge from the visitors who happen to be one of their fiercest rivals in the country. Servette are also battling an injury crisis as four influential players – two defenders and two forwards - have been sidelined. The game is crucial to guarding their spot against encroachment from three other teams.

It’s too early to affirm that Basel are a shadow of themselves from last season, when they finished second behind FC Zurich, but they are fairly inconsistent. Bebbi have recorded three wins, three draws and three losses through nine outings and sit seventh with 12 points. However, they have one game in hand and may be stretched by their continental commitments.

Basel have reached the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, leading Group E by seven points. But after two inspiring wins in the Swiss Cup and top flight, they slumped to back-to-back defeats before dusting themselves off with a draw recently. The visitors will be without four players as well due to injury.

Servette vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Servette have lost to Basel two times in their last five clashes while three matches ended in draws.

Their clashes have witnessed the distribution of 10 red cards so far, with each side having five.

Servette have won three of their last four home matches, with one other game ending in a draw.

Basel have won twice in their last five matches on the road, drawing once and losing twice.

Servette have won three of their last five matches, losing and drawing once while Basel have been successful twice, losing twice and drawing once.

Servette vs Basel Prediction

After suffering a loss and sharing the spoils in their two previous games, the home side are aiming to secure maximum points this time to boost their campaign.

The visitors could make great strides and help to stabilize their volatile form if they pull off a shock win on Sunday.

However, Servette are in better shape at the moment and we expect them to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Servette 2-1 Basel

Servette vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Servette

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Servette to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Basel to score - Yes

