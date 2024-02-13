Servette vs Ludogorets Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Servette host Ludogorets at the Stade de Geneve on Thursday in the first leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form in the Swiss Super League at the moment and will hope they can replicate a similar showing on the European stage this week. They kicked off their continental campaign in the Europa League group stages but endured a tough run of results, ultimately finishing third in a group including Slavia Praha, Roma and Sheriff.

Ludogorets endured a difficult start to their Conference League group stage campaign, losing two of their first three games. However, they picked up form right after, going on to win their final three group matches to clinch a second-place finish behind Fenerbahce.

The visitors were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season after losing on penalties to Belgian outfit Anderlecht and will hope they can find better luck this time around.

Servette vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Servette and Ludogorets.

The visitors have had eight competitive meetings against Swiss opposition. They have won just one of those games, drawn three times and lost the other four.

The hosts have had four meetings against Bulgarian opposition in European competitions, winning two of those games and losing the other two.

Ludogorets are without a clean sheet in their last four games.

Servette have the third-best defensive record in the Super League this season with a goal concession tally of 28.

Two of the Eagles' three league defeats this season have come on the road.

All 11 of Ludogorets' goal concessions in the Conference League this season have come away from home.

Servette vs Ludogorets Prediction

Servette's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated at the Stade de Geneve since last September and will be looking forward to Thursday's clash.

Ludogorets have won their last six competitive outings on the bounce and have lost just one of their last 13. They have won their last five games on the road and should be able to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Servette 2-2 Ludogorets

Servette vs Ludogorets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)