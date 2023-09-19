Servette vs Slavia Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Servette will welcome Slavia Prague to Stade de Geneve for a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 away win over Bulle in the Swiss Cup round of 32. Bradley Mazikou scored a second-half brace to complete the rout.

Slavia Prague, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away win over Pardubice in the Czech Fortuna Liga. Vaclav Jurecka's 28th-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Red and White booked their spot in the Europa League group stage with a 3-2 aggregate victory over Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk. A 2-0 home win was followed up by a 2-1 defeat away.

Servette, meanwhile, dropped down to the Europa League following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers by Rangers.

They have been drawn in Group G alongside Slavia Prague, AS Roma and Sheriff Tiraspol.

Servette vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

They were paired in the first round of the 2001-02 UEFA Cup qualifiers, with Servette progressing with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Servette are participating in the group stage of a European club competition for the first time in their history.

Four of Slavia Prague's last five away games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Servette have kept just one clean sheet in 12 competitive games this season.

Slavia Prague are winless in their last four Europa League games, losing and drawing two games each.

Servette are winless in their last five home games in all competitions, drawing four games in this sequence.

Servette vs Slavia Prague Prediction

AS Roma are widely tipped to top this group and Slavia Prague will fancy their chances of finishing as runners-up behind Jose Mourinho's men.

Servette are newbies on this stage but their domestic form has not been up to par. However, they will want to prove that they are not here to make up the numbers. Slavia Prague, by contrast, have recent European pedigree, having made it to the quarterfinal of the Europa League and Conference League in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Servette 0-1 Slavia Prague

Servette vs Slavia Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slavia Prague to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals