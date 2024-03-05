Servette vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024

Servette will welcome Viktoria Plzen to Stade de Geneve for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday (March 7th).

The hosts are fresh off a routine 2-0 victory over St. Gallen at the same venue in the Swiss Super League over the weekend. Timothe Cognat and Jeremy Guillemenot scored in either half to help their side claim maximum points.

Plzen, meanwhile, saw off 10-man Pardubice with a 3-2 away victory in the Czech Fortuna Liga. Their hosts were reduced to 10 men in the sixth minute following Denis Halinsky's red card. Lukas Kalvach broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute while Pavel Sulc added a second-half brace. Pardubice scored twice to threaten a comeback that never materialized.

Miroslav Koubek's side will turn their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with their first-place finish in Group C. Servette dropped from the UEFA Europa Conference League and claimed a 1-0 aggregate victory over Ludogorets in the playoff.

Servette vs Viktoria Plzen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Viktoria Plzen are currently on a 12-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning ten games in this run including the last four on the bounce.

Servette are unbeaten at home in 14 games across competitions, winning ten games and drawing four in this sequence.

Four of Plzen's last five games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Six of Servette's last seven games, including each of the last four have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Servette vs Viktoria Plzen Prediction

Servette have been on a fine run of form. Their current run has seen them cut the deficit to Young Boys at the summit of the Swiss Super League to one point as they seek a first league triumph since 1999. The Maroons will face Czech opponents for the second time this season, having suffered multi-goal defeats to Slavia in the Europa League.

Viktoria Plzen lost all six games in the UEFA Champions League last term. They have rebounded from that and were the only side that qualified with a 100% record in the group stage, winning all six games to finish at the summit of their group.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Servette 1-1 Viktoria Plzen

Servette vs Viktoria Plzen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals