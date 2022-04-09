Servette vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Servette will welcome FC Zurich to the Stade de Geneve for a Swiss Super League fixture on Sunday.

The two sides will be looking to return to winning ways following their respective results last weekend. The hosts suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to Lausanne in a loss that was inspired by Mohamed Amdouni's hat-trick.

Zurich settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with city rivals Grasshopper on home turf. They missed a first-half penalty and needed an 82nd-minute equalizer to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat.

Despite the draw, their lead at the summit was unaffected. They still hold a 12-point advantage over second-place Basel, having garnered 63 points from 28 matches. Servette sit in eighth spot on 38 points.

Servette vs Zurich Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 177 occasions and Servette have a slightly better record with 72 wins to their name. FC Zurich were victorious on 65 occasions, while 40 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January when Boris Cespedes' own goal was enough to hand Zurich a 1-0 home win.

Servette form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Zurich form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Servette vs Zurich Team News

Servette

Nils Pedat and Malik Sawadogo are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Nils Pedat, Malik Sawadogo

Suspension: None

FC Zürich @fc_zuerich "Als Team wollen wir gemeinsam weitere Siege feiern. Wenn wir weiterhin hart arbeiten, können wir unseren erfolgreichen Weg weitergehen."



Assan Ceesay und Stephan Seiler blicken bei FCZTV auf das anstehende Auswärtsspiel in Genf voraus.



#SFCFCZ #fcz #stadtclub #NieUsenandGah "Als Team wollen wir gemeinsam weitere Siege feiern. Wenn wir weiterhin hart arbeiten, können wir unseren erfolgreichen Weg weitergehen."Assan Ceesay und Stephan Seiler blicken bei FCZTV auf das anstehende Auswärtsspiel in Genf voraus. 💬 "Als Team wollen wir gemeinsam weitere Siege feiern. Wenn wir weiterhin hart arbeiten, können wir unseren erfolgreichen Weg weitergehen."Assan Ceesay und Stephan Seiler blicken bei FCZTV auf das anstehende Auswärtsspiel in Genf voraus.#SFCFCZ #fcz #stadtclub #NieUsenandGah https://t.co/xCKLsnb39N

Zurich

Akaki Gogia is still ruled out with muscle problems. Moritz Leitner has recovered from COVID-19, while Mirlind Kryeziu has served out his one-game suspension.

Injury: Akaki Gogia

Suspension: None

Servette vs Zurich Predicted XI

Servette Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick (GK); Gael Clichy, Vincent Sasso, Nicolas Vouilloz, Moussa Diallo; Sidiki Camara, Theo Valls, Timothe Cognat; Alexis Antunes, Ronny Rodelin, Miroslav Stevanovic

FC Zurich Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Karol Mets, Becir Omeragic; Ousmane Doumbia; Adrian Guerrero, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Dzemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Assan Ceesay, Tosin Aiyegun

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Servette vs Zurich Prediction

FC Zurich have a healthy cushion in their quest for a first league crown in 13 years but will want to bounce back with a win following last week's draw.

They will, however, have to be at their best against a Servette side that are capable of causing an upset if given the chance. We are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Servette 1-2 FC Zurich

Edited by Peter P