Servette vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Servette will welcome FC Zurich to the Stade de Geneve for a Swiss Super League fixture on Sunday.
The two sides will be looking to return to winning ways following their respective results last weekend. The hosts suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat away to Lausanne in a loss that was inspired by Mohamed Amdouni's hat-trick.
Zurich settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with city rivals Grasshopper on home turf. They missed a first-half penalty and needed an 82nd-minute equalizer to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat.
Despite the draw, their lead at the summit was unaffected. They still hold a 12-point advantage over second-place Basel, having garnered 63 points from 28 matches. Servette sit in eighth spot on 38 points.
Servette vs Zurich Head-to-Head
The two sides have clashed on 177 occasions and Servette have a slightly better record with 72 wins to their name. FC Zurich were victorious on 65 occasions, while 40 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.
Their most recent meeting came in January when Boris Cespedes' own goal was enough to hand Zurich a 1-0 home win.
Servette form guide: L-W-L-W-W
Zurich form guide: D-W-L-W-W
Servette vs Zurich Team News
Servette
Nils Pedat and Malik Sawadogo are unavailable due to injuries.
Injuries: Nils Pedat, Malik Sawadogo
Suspension: None
Zurich
Akaki Gogia is still ruled out with muscle problems. Moritz Leitner has recovered from COVID-19, while Mirlind Kryeziu has served out his one-game suspension.
Injury: Akaki Gogia
Suspension: None
Servette vs Zurich Predicted XI
Servette Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick (GK); Gael Clichy, Vincent Sasso, Nicolas Vouilloz, Moussa Diallo; Sidiki Camara, Theo Valls, Timothe Cognat; Alexis Antunes, Ronny Rodelin, Miroslav Stevanovic
FC Zurich Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Karol Mets, Becir Omeragic; Ousmane Doumbia; Adrian Guerrero, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Dzemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Assan Ceesay, Tosin Aiyegun
Servette vs Zurich Prediction
FC Zurich have a healthy cushion in their quest for a first league crown in 13 years but will want to bounce back with a win following last week's draw.
They will, however, have to be at their best against a Servette side that are capable of causing an upset if given the chance. We are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Servette 1-2 FC Zurich