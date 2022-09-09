Servette vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23 

Servette will welcome Zurich to Stade de Geneve for a Swiss Super League matchday eight fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 away victory over Luzern last weekend. Timothe Cognat opened the scoring in the 29th minute, while Enzo Crivelli stepped off the bench to wrap up proceedings in injury time.

Zurich, meanwhile, fell to a harrowing 2-1 defeat against Arsenal on home turf in the UEFA Europa League. Marquinhos put the Gunners ahead in the 16th minute before Mirlind Kryeziu equalised on the stroke of halftime.

Eddie Nketiah's 62nd-minute strike helped Mikel Arteta's men leave Switzerland with all three points.

The Swiss champions will now turn their attention to league football where their title defence has gotten off to a horrendous start. They sit second from the bottom in the standings, with just goal difference separating them from last-placed Winterthur.

Servette have had an impressive campaign, sitting third with 14 points from seven games.

Servette vs Zurich Head-to-Head

This will be the 180th meeting between the two teams. Servette have been historically superior with 73 wins to Zurich's, while 40 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April, where Kastriot Imeri's first-half strike guided Servette to a 1-0 home win.

Servette form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

FC Zurich form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Servette vs Zurich Team News

Servette

Samba Diba, Moussa Diallo, Valton Behrami, Chris Bedia and Boris Cespedes are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Samba Diba, Moussa Diallo, Valton Behrami, Chris Bedia, Boris Cespedes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zurich

Ilan Sauter is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injured: Ilan Sauter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Servette vs Zurich Predicted XIs

Servette (4-3-3): Jeremy Frick (GK); Gael Clichy, Yoan Severin, Nicolas Vouilloz, Moritz Bauer; Timothe Cognat, David Douline, Alexis Antunes; Patrick Pflucke, Ronny Rodelin, Miroslav Stevanovic

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Yanick Brecher (GK); Fidan Aliti, Mirlind Kryeziu, Lindrit Kamberi; Adrian Guerrero, Ole Selnaes, Antonio Marchesano, Blerim Dzemaili, Nikola Boranijasevic; Donis Avdijaj, Tosin Aiyegun

Servette vs Zurich Prediction

FC Zurich's poor run of form does not look likely to end anytime soon, although they put in a spirited performance in the defeat to Arsenal.

Their display against the Gunners was indicative of the level they could perform at but they might be unable to get back on track against Servette.

Prediction: Servette 2-1 Zurich

Edited by Bhargav