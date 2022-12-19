Sestao vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2022

Athletic Bilbao resume their 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday after over a month-long break from the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a clash against fourth-tier side Sestao in the second round of the Copa Del Rey.

The Leones went into the mid-season break on the back of a 2-0 win over Alzira in the first round of the competition and kept themselves busy with a spate of friendlies, winning all four.

It's been a good campaign so far for Ernesto Valverde's side, who sit in fourth place in the La Liga standings with 24 points from 14 games, having lost only four times.

Valverde returned to manage the Lions five years after originally leaving them for Barcelona, and has resumed from where he left off in 2017.

He's tightened their defense as Bilbao have conceded only 14 goals in the league so far with only four teams - Barcelona (5), Villarreal (10), Real Betis (12) and Mallorca (13) shipping in fewer goals.

The Leones will look to restart their season this week on a winning note against fellow Basque Country rivals Sestao, who beat third-tier team Racing Ferrol 1-0 in the last round to reach this point.

Pablo Turrillas' side have also enjoyed a good season thus far in the league, sitting atop the Segunda Federación in Group 2 with 33 points from 14 games.

Sestao vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sestao and Athletic Bilbao have met in the Copa Del Rey once before - in January 2020 when Los Leones won 4-0, and coincidentially, that came in the second round of the competition too.

Back in October 2016, Sestao and Athletic Bilbao played against each other in a friendly game where the Lions won 4-0 as well.

In terms of official matches, Athletic Bilbao are on a two-game winning run and have kept a clean sheet in both - 3-0 vs Real Valladolid and 2-0 vs Alzira.

Sestao vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

As much as Sestao would like to cause an upset here, Athletic Bilbao are just too strong in comparison, even if they were to play a weakened team.

We expect the Leones to prevail comfortably.

Prediction: Sestao 0-3 Athletic Bilbao

Sestao vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

