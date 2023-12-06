Sestao vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2023

Sestao and Celta Vigo will battle for three points in a Copa del Rey second-round tie on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at home to Lugo in the Spanish Primera RFEF. Luis Ledesma scored the match-winner in the 66th minute.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz in La Liga. Chris Ramos put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute, while Jorgen Strand Larsen drew the game level in the 57th minute.

The Galicians will turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a resounding 4-0 away win over Turegano in the last round. Sestao qualified with a 4-3 extra-time away victory over Gimnastica Segoviana.

Sestao vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five occasions in the past. Celta Vigo were victorious once while three games ended in draws.

This will be their first meeting since May 1992 when Celta claimed a 4-0 home win in La Liga 2 en route to their promotion to La Liga as league winners.

Celta Vigo have won just one of their last 12 games in all competitions (six losses).

Sestao have won just one of their last nine home games, losing five and drawing three.

Five of Celta Vigo's last seven away games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Sestao's last five games have been level at halftime.

Sestao vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Sestao have performed better on their travels than they have at home this season. They have won just one of their last nine games in front of their fans, highlighting their difficulties at home. Incidentally, that win came against Celta Vigo B so they will be hoping to get one over the senior side.

Celta Vigo's poor start to the La Liga campaign continued over the weekend, with Rafa Benitez's side currently occupying the final relegation spot. They will renew acquaintances with Sestao after three decades and will be expected to claim the win.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Sestao 0-1 Celta Vigo

Sestao vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half