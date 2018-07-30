Six players who have won more trophies than Messi and Ronaldo

Vitor Baia was a Champions League winner with FC Porto

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo need no introduction, they are two of the most recognisable faces anywhere on the planet owing to their immense popularity and career achievements.

The pair has dominated the footballing landscape in a manner not seen before or possibly ever again, rewriting history and record books almost at will and the both of them are rightly considered seriously among the greatest players of all time.

They have also won personal accolades, turning all individual awards over the last decade into a duopoly between them.

They have shared each of the last 10 Balon d'Or awards equally among themselves, and most of the Golden Boots in this period has gone to one of them.

They have a trophy collection to match their extraterrestrial talents, as their teams have benefited from their immense talents by winning trophies.

Though Ronaldo has won 26 trophies across his spells with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and the Portugal national team, while his rival Messi has won 32 trophies at Barcelona, they are not the most decorated players in football.

Here are six players who have more career trophies than Messi and Ronaldo.

#6 Vitor Baia 33 trophies won; Porto(27), Barcelona(6)

We kick off the list with legendary Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Vitor Baia in 6th place. The iconic shot-stopper was a permanent fixture in the Porto line-up for over two decades bar a brief two-year spell which he spent at Barcelona, winning 6 trophies at Camp Nou.

He was a regular in the Porto teams which dominated Portuguese football, winning multiple league and domestic cup titles.

He also tasted European success, triumphing in the UEFA Cup of 2003, before helping Porto defy all odds by going all the way to lift the UEFA Champions League in 2004 under Mourinho's guidance.

He won a total of 33 trophies during a glittering career for Porto and Barcelona, and was also an international regular, winning 80 caps for Portugal.

