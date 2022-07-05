Several Manchester United players’ feelings revealed as Red Devils begin pre-season training under Erik ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United players are reportedly "relishing" the new training methods of incoming boss Erik ten Hag ahead of the new season.

Plenty of chat surrounding the Red Devils has been about the lack of summer signings, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo's apparent desire to leave Old Trafford.

But according to The Athletic, United's players have been discussing training sessions under their manager, with the feedback mainly extremely positive.

centredevils. @centredevils 📸 — Erik ten Hag, Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren in training today. 📸 — Erik ten Hag, Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren in training today. 💥 https://t.co/UdJh8rFLIw

According to the report, the players are relishing a manager being central to coaching, with Ten Hag's demands extremely high. But the stars seem willing to put in the hard work to adapt to his methods.

The Dutch boss has finally arrived at Old Trafford following five successful seasons at Ajax, during which time he implemented a specific style of play which involved high-intensity pressing football.

Manchester United are aiming to recover from a miserable campaign where they accumulated their lowest ever Premier League points total and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Outgoing interim boss Ralf Ragnick attempted to implement a similar style of play when he took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, but the German's reign at the club failed miserably.

Manchester United players "raring to go" under new manager Erik ten Hag

The 52-year-old boss is the fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, which was also the last time the Red Devils won the Premier League title.

Ten Hag may be seen as a long-term option, but the failure to make any new signings so far in the transfer window will undoubtedly cause concern among the fanbase and the playing squad.

Despite this, the players seem to be embracing the chance to impress the new manager.

A source told The Mirror:

“There was a real energy about the place. Everyone was raring to go. Erik was buzzing around the training ground, meeting a lot of people, before taking training in the afternoon. There's always a certain amount of routine on the first day back, with fitness and health checks, but they were out on the grass doing ball work in the afternoon.”

United play their first pre-season friendly against Liverpool on July 12.

