Sevilla 0-0 Barcelona: Player Ratings | La Liga 2019-20

We take a look at the player ratings, as Barcelona played out a frustrating 0-0 draw against Sevilla.

Barcelona and Real Madrid could be level on points if Los Blancos manage to secure three points against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw against Sevilla

Barcelona continued their pursuit of a third La Liga title in a row when they visited the ever testing Sevilla side in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. The Catalan giants looked to ensure they keep their 2 point lead against Real Madrid. It was a tight game and Barcelona found Julen Lopetegui's men too tough a nut to crack.

In a tightly contested affair, Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw by the home side, as they squandered the opportunity to extend their lead in the La Liga summit.

Barca slip up first in the title race. pic.twitter.com/aQXnUT4A5s — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 19, 2020

It was a game which really could have gone either way. Sevilla's rock-solid defence was firm throughout, despite Setien bringing in Griezmann late into the second half. Real Madrid loanee Sergio Reguilón will be gutted he could not win it for the hosts, who in truth were the better side in the second 45 minutes.

What this draw also means is that the door is opened to Zidane and his army once more at the top of the table. Keeping that in mind, here are the player rating for the Barcelona players from the game.

Sevilla v Barcelona Player Ratings:

Sevilla produced a gritty performance to hold Barcelona at home

Marc-André Ter Stegen: It was a simple first half for the German keeper as he was rarely called into action but the story was completely different for the rest of the game.

Ter Stegen was Barcelona's saviour in that period depriving both Munir and Ocampos of putting the home side ahead with two exceptional reflex saves. He was key to keeping Sevilla at bay when the hosts enjoyed their most dangerous spell. Rating: 8/10

Nelson Semedo: A promising first-half display from the Portuguese defender who delivered an accomplished performance and offered a solid attacking threat on the right flank for Setien's men. Rating: 7/10

Gerard Pique: The central defender was given a yellow card and could have been awarded a red after an elbow on Reguilon inside the box towards the end of the first half. As was the case with the rest of the Barcelona side, Pique showed signs of fatigue as the match progressed. Rating: 6/10

Clement Lenglet: Delivered a decent performance and linked up well with Pique. Sevilla's quick forwards did cause him problems while holding a high line, but he helped his side keep a clean sheet in the end.

The two centre-backs only looked in trouble when exposed and outnumbered on the break. Rating: 6/10

Jordi Alba: A constant outlet for the Catalan side in attacks and ventures into the opposition half, the Spanish left-back was fair in both defensive and offensive duties.

He probably was Barcelona best player in this game and created his side's best chances from the left. Also delivered defensively, producing a brilliant goal-saving block in the 76th minute. Rating: 7/10

Sergio Busquets: Another victim for tired legs as the game developed. Along with Pique, the Spaniard was the other Barcelona player to make his way into the referee's book after a tangle with Fernando towards the end of the first half.

The Barcelona midfielder read the game well, got to the ball first more often than not and provided the base for the attack. Rating: 6/10

Arturo Vidal: As he does more often than not, Vidal's energy kept the team's intensity levels high and was a key part of Barcelona's pressing game.

The Chilean was instrumental in much of the positive play executed by the Catalan side in the first period. The midfielder was substituted in the 77th minute for the fresh legs of Griezmann. Rating: 6.5/10

Ivan Rakitic: Picked in place of the injured De Jong, the Croatian delivered an excellent first half where he was at the heart of Barcelona's build-up play. Slowed as the game progressed and was replaced by Riqui Puig late on. Rating: 7/10

Lionel Messi: Wasn't the night for the magician. Couldn't show his quality and didn't have enough support in attack. The Argentine came close on two occasions from dead balls, one was headed off the line and another tipped over the bar.

Messi was trying to make something happen till the very last second but showed signs of fatigue as the game wore on. Rating: 6.5/10

Luis Suarez: The Uruguayan was presented with one of the few chances that fell the way of the Catalan side in the second half but rifled over from close quarters.

Lasted 90 minutes in his first start since January but that big miss might prove costly as we go deep into the title race. He is still finding his way back from the long lay off. Rating: 5/10

Martin Braithwaite: A surprise inclusion in the starting line-up, the Danish player was lively in tracking back and also helped the duo of Messi and Saurez upfront. His attacking input was limited on the left flank and could not make any impact as such on the game. Rating: 6/10

Substitutes

Arthur: Despite linking up well as his team tired, the Brazilian had a poor 30 minutes or so for his side. Rating: 5/10

Antoine Griezmann: A discreet performance from the French striker who was the surprise omission by Quique Setien ahead of the game when the starting XI was announced. The World Cup winner was unable to make any crucial contributions in the little time he was given on the pitch. Rating: 5/10

Riqui Puig: The youth academy talent rarely had any time to impose himself on the game. Arriving two minutes before full-time, had little time to make an impact and hence gets no rating.