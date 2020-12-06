Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid: 5 talking points as Los Blancos grab crucial win | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid condemned Sevilla to only their second defeat at home in 16 games on Saturday, with Los Blancos grabbing a narrow 1-0 win in Andalusia. Zinedine Zidane's under-pressure side rise to third in the La Liga table with the result, while Sevilla remain in fifth, now four points adrift of Madrid.

Contrary to expectations, Real Madrid began the first half on the front foot, with a nervy Yassine Bounou culpable for a couple of early chances. The stand-in Sevilla goalkeeper came to the fore in the 37th minute though. He pulled off a superb save to deny Karim Benzema's shot from nestling into the bottom corner, which ensured a goalless first 45 minutes.

Real Madrid weathered a few attacks from Sevilla at the start of the second half, before opening the scoring in the 56th minute. Vinicius Jr. stretched out his legs to deflect Ferland Mendy's cross from the left, as the ball bounced off Yassine Bounou and into the net.

Sevilla had their share of chances too, with Suso coming close, but Real Madrid saw the game out to grab a much-needed win.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game.

#5 Real Madrid turn the tables on the opposition press

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

It's been clear that Real Madrid have been nervous at the back in their past few games. Thibaut Courtois, Raphael Varane and co. have regularly conceded after being unable to deal with the opposition's high-press. Sevilla got the memo, but Julen Lopetegui propably never anticipated Zinedine Zidane's counter-intuitive response.

Using the high-energy of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo on the wings, coupled with Casemiro leading the way, Los Blancos employed a high press of their own. Vinicius profited from that high-press by closing down Bounou early on, but the danger from the deflected shot was eventually snuffed out.

The high-press forced Sevilla back. Even though they attempted a pressing game of their own, Madrid were able to deal with it, since it wasn't overwhelming. As the game went on though, tiring legs meant the high-press could not be employed, but Madrid employed a rearguard action to protect their narrow 1-0 lead.

#4 Yassine Bounou has a horror show in the Sevilla goal

FC Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou

Sevilla have suffered from a loss of continuity in their goalkeeping situation all year. Yassine Bounou has started the season as No. 1, but injuries and the coronavirus have forced a rotation with Tomas Vaclik. He missed this game with a knee injury though, while Alfonso Pastor played in the 4-0 hammering from Chelsea in midweek.

Bounou did little to ease Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui's concerns, with the Moroccan creating a bit of unwanted history.

1 - Yassine Bounou 🇲🇦 is the first goalkeeper to score an own goal in LaLiga this season and the first Sevilla goalkeeper to score an own goal in the competition in the 21st century. Misfortune. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 5, 2020

Even prior to his mistake leading to the goal, Bounou barely looked convincing. He was dallying on the ball and flapping at crosses to give Real Madrid the impetus early on. He did show his quality in keeping out Karim Benzema's first-half effort, but that was the lone bright spot in a mediocre performance.