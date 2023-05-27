Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings for Los Blancos as Rodrygo double seals comeback win | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Sevilla 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday as Rodrygo fired a brace.

Rafa Mir put the hosts in front in just the third minute but Rodrygo equalized for Los Blancos, 26 minutes later, with a wonderful free-kick.

In the 69th minute, the Brazilian came back to haunt Sevilla once more by setting off on a counter and then finishing it off with a lovely goal.

Adding to the home side's injury was Marcos Acuna's red card in the 83rd minute as the Argentine was shown a straight red for a nasty foul on Dani Ceballos.

Real Madrid strengthened their position in second place with 77 points from 37 games while Sevilla remained in 10th with 49.

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

He had no chance with Rafa Mir's goal but then didn't face a single shot on target thereafter.

Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

He started the match brightly and posed danger on the left but faded soon after.

Eder Militao - 7.5/10

Sevilla may have lacked shooting boots but were a big threat to Real Madrid and Militao had a busy outing against them. He finished with three clearances, two blocked shots, and five interceptions.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Just minutes after Mir's opening goal, Alaba produced an excellent tackle on him to prevent him from bagging a second goal. He also completed 91 percent of his passes.

Ferland Mendy - 5.5/10

The Frenchman turned behind Gonzalo Montiel's cross for a corner, besides which there was barely any involvement from him.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Real Madrid's skipper for the evening, Modric was bright in the opening stanza but his impact waned after the break. He completed 95 percent of his passes and nine long balls.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Following a relatively quiet first half, the Frenchman burst to life after the break and created a good chance for Rodrygo with an excellent through-ball. He also intercepted a cross in from Marcos Acuna minutes later before going into the books for bringing down Mir.

Toni Kroos - 8.5/10

An absolute beast in midfield, Kroos ran the show for Real Madrid, completing over 100 passes and winning five ground duels. He also bagged the assist for Rodrygo's second goal by sending him through with a killer pass.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

The Uruguayan was below his best today and saw his evening come to a premature end after picking up a knock in the 54th minute.

Rodrygo - 9.5/10

He equalized for Real Madrid with a fantastic free-kick and then won the game in the second half with a fabulous individual goal from a counter-attack.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

His impact was minimal, but Ceballos was also a target of roughhousing from Sevilla players, with Acuna sent off in the 83rd minute for a nasty challenge on him.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga (54' for Valverde) - 7/10

He made excellent recoveries and passed the ball around well. His pace was a real menace to Sevilla's defenders.

Alvaro Rodriguez (66' for Mendy) - 6.5/10

He saw a header fly inches wide off the post in the 74th minute.

Nacho Fernandez (80' for Rodrygo) - 6.5/10

He won a free-kick late on from which Kroos fired a superb effort that was saved by Yassine Bounou.

Antonio Rudiger (81' for Vazquez) - N/A

With much of the action happening at the other end of the pitch, he was a mere spectator for much of the time he was on the pitch.

