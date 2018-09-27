Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sevilla 3 - 0 Real Madrid: 4 talking points

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Feature
50   //    27 Sep 2018, 13:30 IST

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

It was indeed a cracker of a game at the Pizjuan yesterday, as Real Madrid were beaten to death by the hosts. 90 minutes seemed too much for the European Champions, as they were as dead as doornails by the time Sevilla were done hammering them.

Real Madrid was nowhere to the level of football Sevilla played, though they tried plenty of times in the second half to come back in the game.

Both teams failed to convert big chances, however, it was Sevilla who turned out to be more clinical than the visitors. Sevilla dominated the whole game, as Asensio and Bale were kept silent by the likes of Banega and Vasquez, who were at any given point of time, ready for a tackle.

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Though Real Madrid had more of the ball, it was Sevilla who utilised their chances during counter-attacks as not one, not two, but at least three players supported the counter-attacks.

They were keen to score and despite scoring three, they did not sit back and defend. Instead, they continued their attacking style of play till the end of the game, pushing Real Madrid onto their back foot every single time; one of the few reasons why one should love Sevilla.

#4 Jesus Navas' incredible pace

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Jesus Navas

This was one of the few games wherein Marcelo struggled to display his clinical defensive abilities - thanks to the amazing Jesus Navas. The Spanish winger was a constant threat on the wings, and Marcelo clearly had a tough time catching him.

Two of the three goals were created by him, and his presence of mind to notice his players running alongside him helped Sevilla register a big win against the La Liga top dogs.

Though the likes of Ben Yedder and Andre Silva were the ones to put the ball behind the back of the net, it was Jesus Navas who totally deserves the praise. The 32-year-old was running riots yesterday.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Sevilla FC Football Sergio Ramos Andre Silva Game Review
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Twitter reacts to Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Sevilla hammer Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Team Battle: Sevilla vs Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid's predicted XI for the trip...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Sevilla vs Real Madrid, Team News &...
RELATED STORY
Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plot last ditch swoop for former...
RELATED STORY
Rumour: Real Madrid set to hijack deal for Ligue 1 star
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: 3 best debuts in recent memory
RELATED STORY
The amazing starting XI of players sold by Sevilla
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us