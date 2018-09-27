Sevilla 3 - 0 Real Madrid: 4 talking points

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

It was indeed a cracker of a game at the Pizjuan yesterday, as Real Madrid were beaten to death by the hosts. 90 minutes seemed too much for the European Champions, as they were as dead as doornails by the time Sevilla were done hammering them.

Real Madrid was nowhere to the level of football Sevilla played, though they tried plenty of times in the second half to come back in the game.

Both teams failed to convert big chances, however, it was Sevilla who turned out to be more clinical than the visitors. Sevilla dominated the whole game, as Asensio and Bale were kept silent by the likes of Banega and Vasquez, who were at any given point of time, ready for a tackle.

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Though Real Madrid had more of the ball, it was Sevilla who utilised their chances during counter-attacks as not one, not two, but at least three players supported the counter-attacks.

They were keen to score and despite scoring three, they did not sit back and defend. Instead, they continued their attacking style of play till the end of the game, pushing Real Madrid onto their back foot every single time; one of the few reasons why one should love Sevilla.

#4 Jesus Navas' incredible pace

Jesus Navas

This was one of the few games wherein Marcelo struggled to display his clinical defensive abilities - thanks to the amazing Jesus Navas. The Spanish winger was a constant threat on the wings, and Marcelo clearly had a tough time catching him.

Two of the three goals were created by him, and his presence of mind to notice his players running alongside him helped Sevilla register a big win against the La Liga top dogs.

Though the likes of Ben Yedder and Andre Silva were the ones to put the ball behind the back of the net, it was Jesus Navas who totally deserves the praise. The 32-year-old was running riots yesterday.

