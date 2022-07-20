Sevilla interested in signing 27-year-old as Arsenal prepare to cut their losses: Reports

According to Diario de Sevilla, Sevilla are interested in signing Arsenal outcast Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe has failed to live up to expectations since his bih=g-money move to the club. The Ivory Coast winger managed just three goals and six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions last season. He cost the English club £72 million, the most they have ever shelled out for a player.

However, he has fallen behind Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, and new signing Fabio Vieira in the pecking order. The Gunners reportedly know they will not be able to recoup the entire amount they spent to get the player and are holding out for around €24.7 million.

However, Sevilla are not interested in spending that much on Pepe but have made initial contact with a bid of £15m plus add-ons.

The 27-year-old is under contract for two more years with the Gunners and has a weekly wage of around €117, 000. Sevilla also want the winger to take a pay cut which might prove tricky as multiple other clubs are interested.

This includes Leeds United (who are looking at Pepe as a replacement for Raphinha), Marseille, and Lyon.

Arsenal set to get rid of their biggest ever signing but will be happy with their transfer dealings so far

Mikel Arteta has made several bargain buys in the recent past. Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Viera have been signed for a combined fee of less than €50 million each, which might prove to be a huge bargain.

They are reportedly close to signing left-back Zinchenko from Manchester City and are looking at options in midfield.

Renato Sanches was said to be close to a move, but recent reports suggest that Arsenal are set to lose out on the player. Youri Tielemans is a priority target, and the Gunners have also made progress in their pursuit of the Belgian. Fans will be happy to have signed a prime striker in Jesus, and several other reinforcements are expected to be made in the coming time.

Under Arteta, Arsenal have steadily improved in the past year, and a Champions League spot will be the minimum target for the owners next season. Apart from making several signings, Arsenal have also moved swiftly in their bid to get rid of unwanted players.

Matteo Guendouzi and Konstantinos Mavropanos have already left, while both Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin are expected to follow suit in the coming days. While there is still a long way to go for them before competing with the top English sides, Arsenal are heading in the right direction.

