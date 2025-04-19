Sevilla vs Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

The action continues in round 32 of the Spanish La Liga as Sevilla and Alaves lock horns at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Sunday. Eduardo Coudet's men head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive wins over the hosts and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Sevilla were left empty handed once again as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Valencia when the two sides squared off at the Mestalla Stadium last weekend.

Joaquin Caparros' side have now lost each of their last four matches, conceding six goals and scoring just twice since a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on March 9.

With 36 points from their 31 La Liga matches, Sevilla are currently 15th in the league standings but could move level with 11th-placed Getafe with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Alaves were denied consecutive wins for the first time since November as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid at the Estadio de Mendizorroza last time out.

With that result, Coudet's men have failed to win eight of their last nine home matches in the league, losing five and picking up three draws - with a 1-0 victory over Villarreal on March 8 being the exception.

Alaves have picked up just 30 points from their 31 La Liga matches to sit 17th in the league standings, one point above the relegation zone heading into the final seven matches.

Sevilla vs Alaves Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Sevilla boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Alaves have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Sevilla have failed to taste victory in their six home games in 2025, losing three and picking up three draws since the turn of the year.

Alaves are unbeaten in seven of their most recent eight away matches, claiming two wins and five draws since the first week of December.

Sevilla vs Alaves Prediction

Sevilla and Alaves have suffered a drop-off in form at the business end of the season and will be looking to stop the rot as they aim to pull clear of the danger zone. However, home advantage gives Caparros’ men a slight upper hand and we fancy them to secure all three points at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Alaves

Sevilla vs Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in Alaves’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the visitors’ last five games)

