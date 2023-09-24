Sevilla vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2023 

Sevilla will host Almeria at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have had yet another disappointing start to their season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a goalless draw against Osasuna in their game on Saturday and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Sevilla sit 16th in the league table with just four points from five games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Almeria have endured an even more difficult campaign than their midweek opponents as they continue to search for their first win of the season. They played out a 2-2 draw against Valencia in their last game, falling behind twice and coming back to draw level on both occasions via goals from Sergio Arribas.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the La Liga standings with just two points from an obtainable 18. They will aim to shake off their latest results and get their campaign on track on Tuesday.

Sevilla vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 competitive meetings between Sevilla and Almeria. The hosts have won 11 of those games while the visitors have won the other four.

The hosts have won seven of their last eight competitive games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture.

Almeria have the second-worst defensive record in the Spanish top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 13.

Two of Sevilla's three league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Los Nervionenses have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games after failing to register any in their five games prior.

Sevilla vs Almeria Prediction

Sevilla are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last nine league games. They are, however, unbeaten in their last two home games and will be looking to extend that streak this week.

Almeria are on a nine-game winless streak in La Liga with five of those games ending in defeat. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the home side win here.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Almeria

Sevilla vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)