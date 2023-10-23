Sevilla vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday.

Sevilla vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Gunners were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Chelsea in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the La Liga table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian outfit held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw over the weekend and have a point to prove in this match.

Sevilla vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Sevilla on the European stage and have won one out of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Sevilla have won the only game played between the two teams at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and defeated Arsenal by a 3-1 scoreline in the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal have won only three of their last 17 matches away from home against Spanish opponents in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming against Valencia in 2019.

Sevilla have lost only three of their last 10 matches at home against teams from England in all competitions - their most recent such game ending in a 3-0 victory against Manchester United.

The only game that Mikel Arteta has managed in Spain ended in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in 2021.

Sevilla vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have shown marked improvement under Mikel Arteta and will now need to prove their mettle in Europe. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have been impressive in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Sevilla can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Andalusians are playing in their own backyard, however, and could keep the Gunners at bay this week.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Arsenal

Sevilla vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes