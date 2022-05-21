Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022 

In the final gameweek of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign, Sevilla will host Athletic Bilbao at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday night.

Sevilla have struggled for results in recent months but have now secured UEFA Champions League football for the third straight season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in their last game, with Youssef En-Nesyri scoring a late header to level the scores for the Andalusian outfit in a low-key affair at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The home side have picked up 67 points from 37 games and are guaranteed at least a fourth-place league finish. They will now look to end their campaign with a win in front of their home fans.

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season and could see their exile from Europe continue in 2022-23. After going winless in their first two games of the month, the Lions returned to winning ways last weekend, beating Osasuna 2-0, thanks to goals from Alex Berenguer and Asier Villalibre in either half.

The visitors sit eighth in the league table, with 55 points from 37 games. They now need a win on Sunday and need Villarreal drop points to secure UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Sevilla and Bilbao. The hosts have won 25 of those games, while the visitors have won 19.

Draws have been scarce in this fixture recently, with just one of their last 20 matchups ending in stalemates, a run dating back to 2014.

Bilbao have scored 14 away league goals this season, the fewest of all the teams in the top half of the La Liga table.

Sevilla are on a run of four straight draws and have now drawn 16 league games this season, the most in the division.

Sevilla have the best defensive record in the Spanish top flight, conceding only 30 goals.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five games but have drawn four on the bounce and will look to end that run on Sunday. They have lost just one game on home turf this season and will fancy their chances ahead of their weekend clash.

Meanwhile, Bilbao's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless and goalless outings. They have, however, won just one of their last seven away games across competitions and could lose here.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Athletic Bilbao.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in the last two meetings between Sevilla and Bilbao).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been Under 2.5 goals in four of Sevilla's last five games).

