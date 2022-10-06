Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Athletic Bilbao will look to keep the pressure on Barcelona and Real Madrid when they visit the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to face Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday (October 8).

With 16 points after seven games, Los Leones are third in the standings, behind the El Clasico rivals. This is Athletic's best start to a top-flight campaign since the 1956-57 season.

The Basque Country outfit are also behind only the aforementioned Spanish giants in terms of goals scored (16), of which 11 have come in their last three outings. Ernesto Valderde, back at his former club following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus after getting sacked from Barcelona, is working his magic again as Bilbao are competing for the Champions League spots.

Sevilla FC @SevillaFC_ENG Julen Lopetegui has been relieved of his duties. Julen Lopetegui has been relieved of his duties. ℹ️ Julen Lopetegui has been relieved of his duties.

Meanwhile, Sevilla have made their worst start to a La Liga season in 26 years after gaining only five points from their opening seven games. The Andalusians, who've won just once so far, are languishing in 17th place, just a point above the relegation zone.

The 4-1 drubbing against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday proved to be the final straw for Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked after three years in charge.

With just one point in three games, the Sevillistas risk dropping into the Europa League once again.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have won exectly half of their previous 52 clashes with Bilbao, losing 19 times

Last season, Sevilla beat the Lions 1-0 in both league games

The Sevillistas last won three in a row against Bilbao without conceding in 1944.

Bilbao have collected two points from their previous three visits to Sevilla, as many as they had in their previous nine.

In the last two years, the fixture hasn't seen a victory bigger than a one-goal margin.

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

This has been a low-scoring fixture in recent years, and despite Sevilla's poor run of form right now, another close clash could ensue.

Usually, after a manager gets sacked, the team tends to perform better in the next game, so the Andalusians could put on a stern challenge to Bilbao. However, given their sizzling run right now, the Lions should still prevail.

Prediction: Sevilla 0-2 Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

