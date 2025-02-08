Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Preview

Barcelona are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Blaugrana thrashed Valencia by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Getafe last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Sevilla and have won 44 out of the last 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 10 victories.

Sevilla are winless in their last 18 matches against Barcelona in La Liga and have lost each of their last six such games in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight matches away from home against Sevilla in La Liga and could achieve nine such results in a row for the first time in their history.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga and have scored at least two goals in five of these games.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches in La Liga, Barcelona have won each of their last two league games.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have shown glimpses of their ability under Hansi Flick but have defensive issues to address ahead of this game. Lamine Yamal has been a revelation for the Catalans this season and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Sevilla have been in poor form this season and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona

Sevilla vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

