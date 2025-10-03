Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Sevilla and Barcelona will battle for three points in a La Liga matchday eight fixture on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 away win they registered over Rayo Vallecano last weekend. Nigerian forward Akor Adams stepped off the bench to score the match-winner late on.

Barcelona, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to PSG in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. They went ahead through Ferran Torres' 19th-minute strike but Senny Mayulu equalized in the 38th minute. Goncalo Ramos scored the match-winner in the 90th minute.

The Blaugrana will shift their focus to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 comeback home win over Real Sociedad.

The win saw them climb above arch-rivals Real Madrid to the summit of the standings, having garnered 19 points from seven games. Sevilla are ninth on 10 points.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have 117 wins from the last 201 head-to-head games. Sevilla have been victorious 45 times while 39 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Barcelona claimed a 4-1 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Eight of Barcelona's nine competitive games this season have produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of Sevilla's six league games to produce a winner this term have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 away league games (11 wins) - their best run since October 2022.

Sevilla are winless in this fixture in La Liga since October 2015, losing 15 of 19 games.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction

Sevilla have made a relatively bright start to the season, compared to recent campaigns. However, they are winless in three home games played so far and have won just one league game at home in 2025.

Barcelona, for their part, saw their eight-game unbeaten start to the season ended in midweek. Hansi Flick's side have been potent in attack and are currently on a club record of having scored in 45 successive games across competitions.

Back the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona

Sevilla vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals

