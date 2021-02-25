Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action with another crucial La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are in the top four at the moment and will be looking for a victory in this fixture.

Sevilla are in fourth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are surprisingly in with an outside chance of winning the title race. The Andalusians have become a potent force under Julen Lopetegui and eased past Osasuna by a 2-0 margin over the weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks and cannot afford to drop points this weekend. The Catalan giants returned to winning ways against Elche during the week and will need to be at their best against a strong Sevilla side.

back to work 💪

Sevilla vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a decent record against Sevilla and have won 36 matches out of a total of 57 games played between the two teams. Sevilla have managed only 10 victories against Barcelona and will need to step up this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month in the Copa del Rey and ended in a surprisingly comfortable 2-0 victory for Sevilla. Barcelona were dismal on the day and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Sevilla vs Barcelona Team News

Sevilla have a strong squad

Sevilla

Marcos Acuna and Lucas Ocampos are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Former Barcelona midfield Ivan Rakitic has played an important role for Sevilla this season and is likely to start this game.

Injured: Marcos Acuna, Lucas Ocampos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has been Barcelona's best defender this season but might not be able to recover in time for this game. Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, and Sergi Roberto are recuperating from long-term injuries and will also have to sit out of this fixture.

Sergio Busquets and Antoine Griezmann were benched against Elche and might make their way to the starting eleven against Sevilla. Pedri has been impressive in recent weeks and is also likely to play a part in this match.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto

Doubtful: Ronald Araujo

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Aleix Vidal; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Alejandro Gomez, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri

🎥 BARÇA 3, ELCHE 0

Match highlights, including Leo #Messi's 2️⃣ goals and @martinbraith's 2️⃣ assists!

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Oscar Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction

Sevilla have been exceptional in La Liga this season and their six-game unbeaten streak in the league has seen only one goal conceded by the Andalusians. Barcelona failed to breach Julen Lopetegui's defence in the Copa del Rey and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Lionel Messi had an excellent game against Elche and the Catalans will have to rely on their talisman yet again this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona

