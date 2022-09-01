Sevilla vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Sevilla on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Sevilla are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have failed to meet expectations so far. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat against Almeria last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far this season. The Catalan giants eased past Real Valladolid by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a good record against Sevilla and have won 39 out of the 61 matches played between the two teams. Sevilla have managed 12 victories against Barcelona and have a point to prove on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Barcelona. Pedri scored the winning goal on the day and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: L-D-L

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-D

Sevilla vs Barcelona Team News

Sevilla need to win this game

Sevilla

Marcos Acuna was sent off against Real Valladolid last month and is suspended for this fixture. Jesus Corona is injured at the moment and has been ruled out for this match.

Injured: Jesus Corona

Suspended: Marcos Acuna

Unavailable: None

Barcelona have a strong squad

Barcelona

Sergino Dest has been excluded from the squad and will not be available for selection. Jules Kounde did a commendable job at right-back last week and is likely to retain his place in the side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sergino Dest

Sevilla vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Tanguy Nianzou, Karim Rekik, Alex Telles, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Thomas Delaney, Oliver Torres; Erik Lamela, Alejandro Gomez, Rafa Mir

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Eric Garcia, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde; Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski

Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form this season and have scored eight goals in their last four games. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele have stepped up so far and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

Sevilla have been abysmal so far and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. Barcelona are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona

