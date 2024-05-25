Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

Xavi is set to see out his last game in charge of Barcelona this weekend as the Catalans lock horns with Sevilla in an intriguing La Liga encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have blown hot and cold over the past year. The Blaugrana eased past Rayo Vallecano by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Sevilla vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Sevilla and have won 42 out of the last 64 matches played between the two teams. Sevilla have managed 10 victories against the Blaugrana and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

Sevilla form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Sevilla vs Barcelona Team News

Sevilla

Erik Lamela, Nemanka Gudelj, and Isaac Romero are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Jesus Navas has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Erik Lamela, Nemanja Gudelj, Isaac Romero, Djibril Sow

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona

Gavi and Alejandro Balde are recovering from long-term injuries and will not be included in the squad. Frenkie de Jong is also yet to complete his recovery and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nyland; Salas, Bade, Ramos; Sanchez, Soumare, Agoume, Acuna; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Sevilla vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have shown marked improvement under Xavi and will look to give their club legend a victorious farewell on Sunday. The likes of Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal have made breakthroughs this season and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Sevilla can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-3 Barcelona