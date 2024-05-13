Sevilla vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2023-24

Sevilla will welcome Cadiz to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in La Liga on Wednesday. The hosts are in 12th place in the league table, with 41 points, and will hope for a top-10 finish this season. The visitors, meanwhile, are in 18th place with 29 points, five fewer than 17th-placed Celta Vigo.

The hosts saw their unbeaten run come to an end after five games last week, suffering a 3-2 away loss at Villarreal. Youssef En-Nesyri bagged a first-half brace but Villarreal scored twice after the 84th minute, including an injury-time winner from Alexander Sørloth, to register a comeback win.

The visitors, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after four games last week, with a 1-0 home triumph over Getafe thanks to Rubén Alcaraz's goal from the penalty spot.

Sevilla vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 41 times in all competitions. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with 23 wins. The visitors have just five wins to their name while 13 games have ended in draws.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the visitors and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

Sevilla form guide (La Liga): L-W-D-W-W

Cadiz form guide (La Liga): W-L-D-L-L

Sevilla vs Cadiz Team News

Sevilla

Isaac Romero, Oliver Torres, Nemanja Gudelj, and Djibril Sow remain sidelined for Quique Sánchez Flores while Erik Lamela is a doubt. Marcos Acuña was subbed off early last week but should be fit enough to start here. Loic Bade is back from suspension and in contention to start.

Injured: Isaac Romero, Oliver Torres, Nemanja Gudelj, Djibril Sow

Doubtful: Erik Lamela

Suspended: None

Cadiz

Aiham Ousou, Jorge Mere, Jose Mari, Rominigue Kouame, Luis Hernandez, and Fede are nursing injuries and are not expected to feature in this game.

Injured: Aiham Ousou, Jorge Mere, Jose Mari, Rominigue Kouame, Luis Hernandez, Fede

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (5-3-2): Ørjan Nyland; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Tanguy Nianzou, Kike Salas, Marcos Acuna; Suso, Lucien Agoumé, Boubakary Soumaré; Lucas Ariel Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Joseba Zaldúa, Fali, Víctor Chust, Javi Hernández; Gonzalo Escalante, Ruben Sobrino, Álex Fernández; Robert Navarro; Juanmi, Christopher Ramos

Sevilla vs Cadiz Prediction

Palanganas suffered their first league defeat since March in their previous outing and will look to return to winning ways. They have won four of their last five home games in all competitions and will look to build on that form. They have an unbeaten home record in this fixture and are strong favorites.

El Submarino Amarillo registered their first win in five games last week while also keeping their first clean sheets in that period. Nonetheless, they have just one win in away games this term, with that triumph coming on penalties, and might struggle here.

They are winless against the hosts since 2006 and have failed to score in four of their last six games in this fixture. With that in mind and considering the goalscoring form of the two teams, Sevilla should be able to register a win.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Cadiz