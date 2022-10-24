Sevilla vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2022

Sevilla will entertain Copenhagen at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts and Copenhagen are winless in their first four games of the competition and have just two points to their name. This is a must-win game for both teams as failure to pick up the three points here will end the knockout hopes of the losing team. Even a draw would lead to a similar outcome.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in their previous outing in the competition, while Copenhagen, to their credit, played out a goalless draw against Manchester City, stopping the Premier League giants from scoring for the first time this season.

Sevilla have a win, a draw, and a defeat in three La Liga games since their 1-1 draw against Dortmund. Copenhagen have played out 1-1 draws in their three games across all competitions since playing out a goalless draw against Manchester City.

Sevilla vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once across all competitions, with that meeting coming earlier this season at Parken Stadium last month. The two sides played out a goalless draw in that game and will be looking to find the back of the net here.

Copenhagen are the only team in the Champions League to have failed to score after four games in the competition this season. Sevilla have not fared much better and have just two goals to their name.

Copenhagen have failed to score in their last five games in the Champions League.

Sevilla have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches in the competition. In the two home games in the competition this season, they have suffered defeats.

Copenhagen have failed to win their last five games in the competition and they have faced defeats in their two away games this term.

Sevilla vs Copenhagen Prediction

Blanquirrojos have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in four of their last five games across all competitions, while Copenhagen's last five games across all competitions have produced less than 2.5 goals. So, the odds of this game ending in a low-scoring affair look good.

The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid on Sunday, with Érik Lamela scoring a consolation goal for Jorge Sampaoli's men. Copenhagen played out a 1-1 draw against Midtlylland on Saturday in the Danish Superliga, with Viktor Claesson scoring their only goal of the game.

Sevilla are winless at home since August while Byens Hold have just one win from their last eight away games. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Copenhagen

Sevilla vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sevilla to score first - Yes

