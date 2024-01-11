Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with a struggling Sevilla side in an important encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday.

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Real Betis to a narrow 1-0 victory in the Copa del Rey last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this season. The Andalusian giants edged Racing Ferrol to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 11 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' four victories.

Sevilla have lost only one of their last 12 matches at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 1954.

Deportivo Alaves have won only one of their last 10 matches against Sevilla in La Liga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 4-3 margin in the reverse fixture this season.

Following their victory in the reverse fixture at home in La Liga this season, Deportivo Alaves could complete a league double over Sevilla for only the second time in their history.

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Sevilla have flattered to deceive this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The likes of Lucas Ocampos and Rafa Mir are seasoned campaigners and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Deportivo Alaves can pack a punch on their day but have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Deportivo Alaves

Sevilla vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Mir to score - Yes