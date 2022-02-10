Sevilla vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th February 2022

Sevilla host Elche at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on Friday in La Liga, looking to end a three-game winless run.

The Rojiblancos have drawn in each of their last three outings, picking up only three points from a possible nine.

This has seen them lose ground in the title race to leaders Real Madrid, who now hold a six-point lead above them.

Another setback here could be detrimental to Julen Lopetegui's side, although the side are very much in contention for a direct Champions League spot.

Elche, meanwhile, are down in 14th place with 26 points, eight clear of relegation, but they're currently five games unbeaten in La Liga.

Los Franjiverdes beat last year's Europa League winners Villarreal and secured a famous point at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid during this run.

They're looking more like a giant-killing machine than a side hovering close to the relegation zone and the Sevillistas must be careful.

Sevilla vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Sevillistas have won five of their last nine encounters against Elche, losing just once.

Los Rojiblancos are unbeaten in their last 19 home league matches against Elche.

Elche are unbeaten in their last five league games - their longest such run since May 1977.

Elche's last away game to the Andalusians came way back in May 1967.

The home side have drawn their last three league games - the last time they drew four in a row was back in June 2020, also under Lopetegui.

Sevilla vs Elche Prediction

Los Rojiblancos have appeared to lose some of their early momentum of late but remain a dangerous outfit with all the attacking quality in their squad.

Their record in this fixture is also dominant and they haven't lost at home in the league all season, despite some tough fixtures against Barcelona, Atletico and Villarreal.

Elche, buoyed by some of their recent results, will look to cause another upset, but the home side should be able to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Elche

Sevilla vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla (The Andalusians haven't lost in 19 home league matches to Elche)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Sevilla have scored in all their home league games so far while Elche have netted in 12 of their last 13 clashes)

Tip 3 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Edited by Peter P