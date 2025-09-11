Sevilla vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12th 2025

Sevilla will entertain Elche at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in La Liga on Friday. Both teams have registered one win in the league thus far, though the visitors have a two-point lead in the league standings.

Ad

The hosts had begun their league campaign with back-to-back losses against Athletic Bilbao and Getafe, but registered their first win of the season before the international break. Goals from Alfonso González and Isaac Romero helped them register a 2-0 away win over Girona in their previous outing. Rubén Vargas picked up assists for both goals.

Los Franjiverdes have enjoyed an unbeaten run in La Liga thus far. After consecutive 1-1 draws against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, they recorded a 2-0 home triumph over Levante in the previous outing. After a goalless first half, Rafa Mir scored in the 46th minute, and Rodri Mendoza doubled their lead five minutes later.

Ad

Trending

Sevilla vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts lead in the head-to-head record with 23 wins. Los Franjiverdes have 14 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

Palanganas are unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture. In the last meeting between the two sides in the 2022-23 league campaign, they played out a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Palanganas have recorded just one win at home in La Liga this year.

Elche have won just one game against the hosts in the 21st century.

Sevilla have scored and conceded five goals apiece in the league thus far.

Both teams have kept one clean sheet in three league games this season.

Ad

Sevilla vs Elche Prediction

Palanganas have conceded two goals apiece in four of their last six La Liga home games, suffering three defeats, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have won their last five home meetings against the visitors, keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

Fabio Cardoso and César Azpilicueta joined the club before the international break and face late fitness tests. Joan Jordán remains sidelined with an injury, while Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke are doubts. Gabriel Suazo might return late from international duty and faces a late fitness test.

Ad

Los Franjiverdes have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, extending their undefeated run in La Liga to eight games. They have scored one goal apiece in their last four La Liga away games.

Pedro Bigas and David Affengruber have trained separately for the visitors, while Rodrigo Mendoza, who was on international duty earlier this week, is a major doubt.

Both teams will likely not be at full strength so soon after the international break, which is likely to impact their performance here. With that in mind and considering their recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Ad

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Elche

Sevilla vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More