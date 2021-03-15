Create
Sevilla vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Sevilla will have revenge on their minds after a 2-1 loss to Elche a couple of weeks ago
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 23 min ago
Preview
Sevilla aim to tighten their grip on the Champions League places when they host Elche at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday.

Fourth in the La Liga table with 51 points from 26 games, the Rojiblancos have opened up a six-point gap between them and Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, as the Royals slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Granada, Julen Lopetegui's side clinched the Sevilla derby against Real Betis with an identical scoreline.

They also have a game in hand over them and will look to avenge their recent loss to Elche.

Los Franjiverdes stunned the Nervionenses with a 2-1 win at Elche two weeks ago, their first against the side in 11 attempts.

However, another defeat at the weekend, this time to holders Real Madrid who snatched it at the death, meant they're still not out of the woods yet.

Elche are just one point clear of Alaves in 17th, albeit with a game in hand. They have a tough few games ahead of them.

Sevilla vs Elche Head-To-Head

In seven meetings between the sides, Sevilla have won four times and lost to Elche just once.

However, Sevilla remain unbeaten against Elche at home, having won 3-0 on Elche's last visit to Seville in March 2015.

Sevilla Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Elche Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Sevilla vs Elche Team News

Sevilla

The home side have a clean bill of health going into the game. They have no players suspended from the clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Elche

The visitors also have all key players available for the match and travel with a fully-fit squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sevilla vs Elche Predicted XI

Sevilla (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna; Juan Jordan, Fernando, Alejandro Gomez; Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos.

Elche (4-4-2): Edgar Badia; Antonio Barragan, Dani Calvo, Gonzalo Verdu, Johan Mojica; Tete Morente, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Fidel; Guido Carrillo, Lucas Boye.

Sevilla vs Elche Prediction

Sevilla's recent victory was their first in five games, which suggests they aren't really in shape at the moment.

However, with the season entering its home stretch, they'll be looking to consolidate their top-four hopes.

Elche will need another monumental effort to repeat the trick from two weeks ago, and we expect Sevilla to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Elche

Published 15 Mar 2021, 19:24 IST
comments icon
