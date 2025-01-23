Sevilla vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Espanyol in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Sevilla vs Espanyol Preview

Espanyol are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan outfit edged Real Valladolid to a narrow 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Andalusian giants edged Girona to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sevilla vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Espanyol and have won 30 out of the last 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 10 victories.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Espanyol in La Liga and have won each of their last three such games - their joint-longest such streak in the history of the competition.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 11 matches at home against Espanyol in La Liga, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin in January 2011.

Espanyol are winless in their last 15 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga and have lost each of their last four such games.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four matches at home in La Liga and have scored one goal in each of these games.

Sevilla vs Espanyol Prediction

Sevilla have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and will look to move into the top half of the league table. Dodi Lukebakio has been impressive for the Andalusians and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Espanyol have struggled this season and will need to work hard to escape the relegation zone. Sevilla are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Espanyol

Sevilla vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sevilla to keep a clean sheet - Yes

