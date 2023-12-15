Sevilla vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla take on an impressive Getafe side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday.

Sevilla vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side edged Valencia to an excellent 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian giants suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lens in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 20 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's 14 victories.

Sevilla have won each of their last four matches at home against Getafe in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in three of these games.

After a winning run of seven matches on the trot against Getafe in La Liga, Sevilla lost their previous such game in the competition by a 2-0 margin in March this year.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last three matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since September 2019.

Sevilla are winless in their last nine matches in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since their relegation in 2000.

Sevilla vs Getafe Prediction

Sevilla have failed to meet expectations this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The Andalusians have seasoned campaigners in their ranks and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Getafe have been a robust outfit this season and will be intent on making the most of their excellent run. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Getafe

Sevilla vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Mayoral to score - Yes