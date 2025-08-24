Sevilla vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25th 2025

Sevilla will entertain Getafe at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in La Liga on Monday. Palanganas suffered a narrow loss in their campaign opener, while the visitors got their campaign underway with a win.

The hosts met Athletic Bilbao last week and suffered a narrow 3-2 away loss. They were two goals down in the first half, and goals from Dodi Lukébakio and Lucien Agoumé after the break helped them level the score. Robert Navarro scored the match-winner in his debut for Bilbao in the 81st minute.

Azulones got their campaign underway with a 2-0 away triumph over Celta Vigo. On-loan signing Adrián Liso broke the deadlock in the 47th minute on his debut, while Christantus Uche, who picked up the assist for that goal, doubled their lead in the 72nd minute.

Sevilla vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 46 times in all competitions. The hosts have the lead in the head-to-head record, with 23 wins to their name. Azulones are not far behind with 15 wins, and eight games have ended in draws.

They last met in La Liga in February and played out a goalless draw, which saw Sevilla's winning streak in this fixture end after three games.

Sevilla have won just one of their last 12 league games. They have conceded two goals apiece in five of their last six games.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 17 La Liga games, suffering 10 defeats.

Blanquirrojos have lost just two of their last 12 league meetings against the visitors while keeping nine clean sheets.

Notably, Azulones' last four wins in La Liga have been registered on their travels.

Sevilla vs Getafe Prediction

Palanganas fell to a narrow loss in their campaign opener, but their strong display in coming back from two goals down in the second half was a positive takeaway. They have lost just one of their last four La Liga home games.

Tanguy Nianzou remains sidelined with an injury, while Joan Jordan, Adnan Januzaj, and Stanis Idumbo are also expected to miss this match.

Getafe recorded an away win in their campaign opener, extending their winning streak on their travels to two games. Notably, they have lost five of their last six away meetings against the hosts, failing to score in four.

Domingos Duarte is available after missing the campaign opener due to suspension, while new signing Álex Sancris is suspended due to a sanction from last season. Kiko Femenía, Juanmi, and Borja Mayoral face late fitness tests ahead of the trip to Seville.

While the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors, considering their recent league record, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Getafe

Sevilla vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

