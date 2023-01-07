Sevilla vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Sevilla and Getafe will be action in La Liga for the first time in the new year when they face off at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts have picked up six wins from the last six meetings between the two teams and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Sevilla maintained their recent run of fine results on Wednesday, steamrolling Linares Deportivo 5-0 in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

While they have put together a run of seven games without defeat across competitions, Jorge Sampaoli’s men return to La Liga, where they're without a win in six outings.

After a horrid first half of the season, Sevilla sit 18th in the standings, one points off 17th-placed Espanyol outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Getafe were dumped out of the Copa del Rey with a 3-2 loss against Levante on Tuesday. The Azulones now return to La Liga, where they secured a 2-0 win against Mallorca in their last game of 2022 to snap a two-game winless run.

With 17 points from 15 games, Getafe are 14th in the league table but could rise to tenth with a win this weekend.

Sevilla vs Getafe Head-to-Head Andy Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 39 meetings, Sevilla hold a superior record in the fixture.

Getafe have picked up 13 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Sevilla are on a six-game winning streak against Getafe since a 3-0 loss in April 2019.

Getafe are unbeaten in four of their last five La Liga away games, winning two, since early September.

While Sevilla are unbeaten in seven games across competitions, they have failed to win their last six league games, drawing thrice.

Sevilla vs Getafe Prediction

Sevilla have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will head into the weekend looking to pick up where they dropped off. Sampaoli’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture in the last few years and should extend their dominance over an inconsistent Getafe side and steer clear of the relegation zone.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-0 Getafe

Sevilla vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Sevilla have not conceded in their last six games against Getafe.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Getafe’s last ten outings.)

